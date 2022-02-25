A second Killeen man was sentenced to prison time for robbing the driver of a transportation service more than two years ago.
On Thursday afternoon, Demarcus Rashad Jones, 21, was sentenced to seven years in prison for aggravated robbery. Judge John Gauntt also ordered that Jones pay $950 in restitution to the victim.
Jones pleaded guilty to the first-degree felony charge in the 27th Judicial District Court on Oct. 4, 2021.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday with no bond listed. Jail records show that he was booked on Oct. 14, 2019.
Jones is one of three co-defendants accused of wielding handguns while robbing a “Get U There” driver in Killeen on Oct. 12, 2019.
Denzel Brishard Jones, 20, and Jazreal Izell Ellis, 19, were indicted on Dec. 11, 2019, along with Demarcus Jones.
Denzel Jones’s case was resolved when he pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Nov. 4, 2020, to a term of five years in prison.
Ellis has been held in jail since Oct. 19, 2019, in lieu of a bond of $100,000. His case is set for a jury trial in the 27th Judicial District Court on April 18, according to Bell County court records.
Oct. 12, 2019
Killeen police were dispatched on Oct. 12, 2019, to the intersection of John Helen Drive and Founders Trail, where they met a woman who said that she picked up three men in the 5400 block of Eagles Nest Drive, according to an arrest affidavit.
The woman told police that one of the men “pulled out a gun and put it to her head and told her to give him the money,” according to the affidavit. She said that he hit her in the side of the head and threatened to kill her, police said.
The woman said she grabbed for the gun when one of the men attempted to break into the center console of her vehicle, police said. One of the men allegedly took her phone and laptop before fleeing on foot.
One of the men, Demarcus Jones, was seen in the area near the robbery and matched the description given to police. He later allegedly admitted to the robbery and said that his brother, Denzel, and a friend, Ellis, were with him and participated in the robbery “because they needed money for food.”
A cellphone number used to call the service also was traced to Denzel Jones’s phone, police said.
Testimony and arguments
Gauntt heard testimony and arguments from attorneys before making his decision. He followed a plea bargain in the case.
The grandmother of Demarcus Jones told the court that she wanted her grandson to be given a chance at probation so that he could return to Louisiana to live with her.
“I want him to come home and get a job and he can do very, very well if he can follow the rules,” said Anita Jones. “He fell in with the wrong crowd and was following the leader.”
Jones’s defense attorney asked the court to give his client a chance at deferred adjudication probation.
“We’re asking for a period of supervision to begin immediately ... he’s been in jail since he was 19 years old,” said Bobby Barina, during his arguments on Thursday. “Now he’s 21 years old and he’s had a chance to learn from his mistakes and take responsibility. His time as a gang member is something that can be in the rearview mirror and not the windshield as he progresses.”
The state’s prosecutor asked the judge to sentence Jones to seven years in prison, which was the maximum term allowed under the plea bargain.
“He is a foot soldier for a gang in Killeen,” said Assistant District Attorney Debbie Garrett. “They called the driver with no intentions of using the service. Instead, one of them held a gun to her head, one of them hit her with a gun and she had to struggle with these men with guns. Then they took her phone and laptop.”
