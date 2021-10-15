A 48-year-old Killeen man was sentenced this week to a decade behind bars after he opened fire on police officers during an incident in 2018.
Kelvin Javar Jones pleaded guilty on Tuesday to four counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and then was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Jones was indicted on May 9, 2018, on five counts but the state’s prosecutors waived one of those counts as part of a plea agreement, according to Bell County court records. Aggravated assault against a public servant is a first-degree felony.
His case was heard in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Jones has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $505,000, since his arrest in 2018. He will get credit for time served, according to court records.
Police said that on March 4, 2018, Jones opened fire on officers and then fled on foot in a chase that began in the 1300 block of Cavalry Lane in Killeen. He was arrested in the 1300 block of Loyal Lane around 8:30 p.m., police said.
The incident began when police responded to a call about several armed suspects with “AR-15 type equipment with lasers” who were pointing their rifles at houses, according to the arrest affidavit. Five officers responded, due to the nature of the call.
As police approached the area, an officer saw a suspect crouched down between two cars parked across the street. That suspect, later identified as Jones, popped up and started to shoot at the officers, according to the affidavit.
No injuries were reported.
Officers returned fire and Jones ran away, police said. Two officers followed him until he climbed a fence. While climbing the fence, Jones lost both of his shoes, police said.
One officer saw a light coming from the back door of a home in the 1300 block of Loyal Lane. He then heard Jones say “Here I am,” and saw a man emerge with no shoes.
A semi-automatic firearm was found in the 1300 block of Cavalry Lane, and Jones’ cellphone was found in-between the two cars that Jones stood between while firing at officers, according to the affidavit. A live round of ammunition was found in Jones left front pants pocket, and matched the ammunition found in the gun, police said.
Woman sentenced to probation for ‘whipping’ child
In an unrelated case that was decided on Friday, a Killeen woman was sentenced to a term of deferred adjudication probation for injuring a 5-year-old child in 2019.
As part of a plea agreement, Desha Lasha Williams, 30, was sentenced to three years of deferred probation on a third-degree felony charge of intentional injury to a child.
She was indicted on Jan. 22, 2020. Williams pleaded guilty on July 30, also in the 426th Judicial District Court.
The case dates back to March 8, 2019, when Killeen police responded to an elementary school. There, a Killeen ISD police officer showed the Killeen police officer photos of a 5-year-old boy with injuries to his back and buttocks, according to the arrest affidavit.
The officer said he “observed loop pattern injuries and redness covering most of his buttocks.”
Williams admitted that she “whipped” the boy the previous night because of his behavior, according to the affidavit.
