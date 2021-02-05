A Killeen man was sentenced this week to prison time after police said he robbed two 7-Eleven stores in the city in 2017.
Adrian Torres, 24, pleaded guilty on Sept. 11, 2018, to two first-degree felony charges of aggravated robbery. A third felony charge, for harassment of a public servant, was dismissed as part of the plea arrangement, according to discussions in the 426th Judicial District Court on Tuesday.
Judge Steve Duskie followed a plea bargain that called for a maximum of 15 years in prison. Torres will get credit for time served and his two 10-year sentences will run concurrently.
He has been in custody with bonds totaling $502,000, since Aug. 20, 2018, jail records showed.
Defense attorney Mike White said during his arguments that his client had never been convicted of a felony offense before.
“I’m asking that you recognize him as a first-time offender and give him a chance at probation,” White said.
The state’s prosecutor did not agree that a term of probation would be a good idea.
“I have serious reservations about whether he could successfully complete probation; it might be better to rip the Band-Aid off now,” said Assistant District Attorney John Erskine.
The armed robberies occurred when Torres was 20 years old.
Police said that he and two other men robbed the two convenience stores on Aug. 4 and Aug. 7, 2017.
The harassment charge came later, after Bell County deputies said that on Oct. 30, 2020, he spit on a jailer who was attempting to move him into another cell.
On Aug. 4, 2017, Killeen police were dispatched to a 7-Eleven after a robbery had been reported. There, the store clerk told police that three men, one of whom was armed with a shotgun, entered the store and demanded money.
“Fearing for his life, (the clerk) gave what money he had from the cash register,” according to the arrest affidavit. Police viewed security video that depicted the robbery.
The second robbery, on Aug. 7, 2017, was similar to the robbery a few days prior. The clerk at the second store gave money and cigarettes to the three men, one of whom had a shotgun.
During an interview with police, Torres admitted to the officers that he and two others had used a shotgun to commit both robberies.
Man sentenced for two felony charges
In an unrelated case that was heard on Wednesday, Spencer Quinn Emmons, 24, pleaded guilty and then was sentenced to three years in prison on two third-degree felony charges after he evaded police and ignored his passenger’s pleas to pull over.
Emmons will get credit for time served. Judge John Gauntt, who presides over the 27th Judicial District Court, followed a plea agreement in the case.
Emmons was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling more than $324,000, on eleven charges, including four motions to revoke probation, and four Class B misdemeanor theft charges.
In 2019, he was indicted on the felony charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and unlawful restraint.
On Oct. 19, 2019, Killeen police officers saw a car turn south on 10th Street from Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
“Officers recognized the vehicle as one suspected to be driven by a white male who was involved in a terroristic threat several days earlier,” according to the arrest affidavit.
They stopped the vehicle for failing to signal within a required distance.
During the stop, police said the driver’s door opened and they instructed the occupants to put their hands on the dashboard. The driver, later identified as Emmons, backed the car into the patrol car, pulled forward and hit a metal carport, and began to evade.
Police said Emmons drove at high speeds through a residential neighborhood, ran red lights and stop signs and drove into oncoming traffic.
He eventually stopped in the 300 block of Gilmer Street.
During the pursuit, the emergency dispatcher said the passenger called and was yelling at the driver to stop, but he refused.
