Killeen man sentenced to decade behind bars for armed robbery of elderly couple

A Bell County judge sentenced a Killeen man to a decade behind bars for an armed robbery of an elderly couple earlier this year.
During a remote hearing on Thursday, Judge Paul LePak heard testimony from the defendant, Jason Lomas, 18, and his mother, as well as attorneys’ arguments, before sentencing Lomas to ten years in prison with credit for time served.
LePak, who presides over the 264th Judicial District Court, also considered a victim’s impact statement. Lomas entered a guilty plea on Oct. 29 and no plea bargain had been reached in the case.
Lomas was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds of $102,500 on the aggravated robbery charge, a first-degree felony, and a Class A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest or detention. He was booked on March 4.
A co-defendant in the case, Jordan Xavier Bennett, 18, also was being held in jail on Thursday with a bond of $100,000 on the first-degree felony charge, jail records show.
A jury trial in Bennett’s case was set for January but will be rescheduled for April of next year, according to the court coordinator’s office on Thursday.
Testimony and arguments
Police said both men made entry through an unlocked window of the home in the 1400 block of Stephen Street on Feb. 23, unplugged the security system and proceeded to rob the occupants at gunpoint.
Lomas stole electronics and cash while Bennett allegedly assaulted the 71-year-old man with a handgun, according to court testimony on Thursday.
“We were both in the hallway and we told the grandpa to go into the room and (Bennett) assaulted him because…he just stood there looking at us,” Lomas testified. “He hit him in the face with the gun twice. I never touched anyone.”
The pair then allegedly took the keys to the couple’s vehicle and drove away.
Lomas said that he would live with his mother if he were given a chance at deferred adjudication probation.
“I won’t make this mistake again,” he said. “This is a lesson learned for me.”
LePak asked Lomas if he knew that Bennett had a gun.
“It wasn’t supposed to go that way at all,” Lomas said.
The judge said that the scenario could have easily progressed to murder.
“You know how many capital murder cases start with ‘it wasn’t supposed to go that way…’? Do you know how close you came? If he hits the man across the head and he has a brain bleed and dies, you’re here on a capital murder charge.”
The state’s prosecutor said that even though Lomas did not hit anyone, he did plan and execute the robbery.
“The reason you targeted this house is because you had a problem with the grandson who lived in the home,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan, to Lomas. She said that the boy had made some social media posts that upset Lomas.
Morgan said that
made sure that the boy was not home during the time of the robbery, however.
“You knew you were going to rob a couple of elderly people,” Morgan said.
During his closing arguments, White asked the judge to consider a term of deferred adjudication probation.
“You know the penalty that is hanging over his head if he messes up on probation,” he said.
Morgan was not convinced by a “lesson learned” perspective.
“He instigated the crime and it was a well-thought-out crime,” she said. “This isn’t a mistake; life lessons don’t come at the cost of other people’s lives. The victims were in danger that night. That’s a prison case. This court should hold him accountable for what he did.”
