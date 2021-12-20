A Killeen man was sentenced on last week to a decade behind bars for four felony charges after police said he struck a police officer with his car and assaulted a woman last year.
One by one, Angel Baby Romero, 23, entered guilty pleas on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; assault of a family member by choking, a third-degree felony; and theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.
After Romero pleaded guilty, Judge Steve Duskie sentenced him last Tuesday to 10 years in prison with credit for time served as part of a plea agreement, according to Bell County court records. The sentences will run concurrently.
Romero has been held in the Bell County Jail since he was booked on Feb. 13, 2020.
During a bond hearing on July 21, 2020, in the 426th Judicial District Court, a prior judge reduced one of Romero’s bonds but kept the others the same after hearing testimony from the victim.
She testified during that hearing that she felt she would be in danger if Romero were to be released on bond.
“I feel like he would come after me because he told me he would, before he got arrested,” the woman said. “He said that he should have killed me that night.”
Jan. 10, 2020
Killeen police were dispatched on Jan. 10 to the 900 block of Adams Avenue on a domestic violence call. Police said they found a woman “visibly distraught and in a state of emotional distress … her clothes were in disarray … several red marks and bruises were around her neck and back area,” according to the arrest affidavit.
She told police that Romero had assaulted her by dragging her by the hair out of the residence and strangling her.
He was not there when officers arrived.
While the woman was being treated on-scene, Romero allegedly returned to the residence by vehicle. When officers approached him, they said that Romero “floored the vehicle in reverse while an officer was in its path and struck the officer twice in the knees...”
Police said that Romero then fled the scene. Officers later found the car without Romero. Inside the car, police found two handguns, according to the affidavit.
During the investigation, another woman reported that Romero stole her handgun, and described it as one of the two guns retrieved by police from his car.
