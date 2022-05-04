A Killeen man was being held in the Bell County Jail this week with no bond after being sentenced to decades behind bars for committing two armed robberies in 2020.
Deandre Deshaun Archield, 28, already had pleaded guilty on March 4 to two first-degree felony charges of aggravated robbery. On Friday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Judge Paul LePak sentenced Archield to 22 years in prison, with credit for time served, according to Bell County court records.
He was booked into the Bell County Jail on Dec. 2, 2020.
A co-defendant in the case, Kimberly Daeshawn Holloway, 28, was sentenced in the same court on March 3 to seven years in prison. She also was being held without bond on Saturday.
The incidents date back to November of 2020.
On Nov. 30, 2020, Killeen police were dispatched to a report of an aggravated robbery in the 1100 block of Old FM 440 Drive. Officers were advised that two suspects were seen driving a dark Mitsubishi SUV with a sticker in the middle of the windshield. A traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle matching that description, with two suspects matching the description inside, according to the arrest affidavits.
Police located a handgun under the passenger seat.
A victim told officers that the man and woman entered his store. A woman, who later was determined to be Holloway, ordered a sandwich while a man who police said was Archield “cased” the store, according to the affidavits. As the victim was assisting Holloway, Archield slipped behind her and held a handgun to her back.
Police said that Archield then ordered the victim to open the register, took money from it, as well as the money Holloway had used to pay for the sandwich. They fled with an estimated $400 to $500.
The day after the robbery, a KPD officer received a phone call from a relative of Holloway, stating Holloway had used their shared 2003 dark blue Mitsubishi Outlander and needed the vehicle to run her younger children to school. Detectives then met separately with Holloway and Archield. Police said that they confessed to the robbery and claimed they needed the money to pay bills and to eat.
Police said that the pair also had committed another armed robbery on Nov. 29, 2020.
Killeen man sentenced to decade behind bars for armed assault
In the same courtroom on Friday, a Killeen man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at a vehicle with an infant inside.
Ernesto Jesus Dragustinovis, 23, has been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked on May 9, 2019. He pleaded guilty on March 4 and on Friday he was found guilty and sentenced by LePak.
The case dates back to March 16, 2019, when a woman told police that she and others were in a vehicle that was parked in front of a residence in Killeen. She said that while in the vehicle, a male subject fired a firearm at the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.
“(The woman) stated that she did not know if the vehicle was going to be hit by bullets so she covered her infant daughter with her body to protect her,” police said.
A neighbor told police that when he heard the gunfire, he grabbed his own firearm and returned fire at the shooter.
Another witness, also a neighbor, saw the shooter with a gun in his hand and told police that the man pointed the gun at him but did not shoot, according to the affidavit.
A witness told police that the shooter was a Black male with white pants, a gray hoodie and black ski mask, according to the affidavit. Another witness said that the shooter was in a light blue Crown Victoria or Grand Marquis.
The same day, another officer was dispatched to a Killeen hospital regarding a man with a gunshot wound. There, police met with a man who said that he was with Dragustinovis that day. The man, who was driving a silver Grand Marquis, said that Dragustinovis “directed him to a residence and told him to park a few doors down away from the residence,” according to the affidavit. “(The man) indicated that he heard gunshots and Dragustinovis returned to the car injured.”
At the scene, officers collected nine shell casings near where witnesses said the shooter was located.
The vehicle that the woman and her child were in was struck by bullets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.