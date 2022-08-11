Mafoaaeata Uhi Jr.

Mafoaaeata Uhi Jr.

A Killeen man was sentenced earlier this week to a term of deferred adjudicated probation after police said he knocked a man unconscious during an assault last year.

Mafoaaeata Uhi Jr., 37, already had pleaded guilty on June 6 to a felony charge of aggravated assault causing bodily injury. On Tuesday, in the 426th Judicial District Court, Judge Steve Duskie sentenced Uhi to two years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Bell County court records.

