A Killeen man was sentenced earlier this week to a term of deferred adjudicated probation after police said he knocked a man unconscious during an assault last year.
Mafoaaeata Uhi Jr., 37, already had pleaded guilty on June 6 to a felony charge of aggravated assault causing bodily injury. On Tuesday, in the 426th Judicial District Court, Judge Steve Duskie sentenced Uhi to two years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Bell County court records.
Uhi was being held in the Bell County Jail this week on an unresolved misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. He was booked into jail on July 29, 2021, according to jail records.
The Killeen Police Department began investigating on June 19, 2021, when the victim called to report an assault that had occurred the day before at his workplace in the 4800 block of Roy J. Smith Drive in Killeen.
The victim stated that a man he knew as “Mafao” and later determined to be Uhi “had struck him in the back of the head, knocking the victim unconscious,” according to the arrest affidavit. “A witness stated that he was talking to the victim for about 20 minutes when (Uhi) approached the victim and slapped him to the ground. As the victim got up, the suspect struck the victim three times with a closed fist.”
The man lost consciousness for three or four minutes, according to the witness who spoke with police.
The victim was treated at the hospital for injuries to his face and the back of the head.
