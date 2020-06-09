A Bell County judge, following a plea agreement, sentenced a Killeen man on Tuesday to deferred adjudication probation for an attempted stabbing earlier this year.
During a remote hearing, Anthony Craig Ferrand, 21, was sentenced to five years of deferred adjudication probation on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
“You’ve got to abide by these terms, because if you don’t, you’re back in court,” said Judge Fancy Jezek, who presides over the 426th Judicial District Court. “You don’t want to be back in this court.”
Jezek warned Ferrand on April 28, when he pleaded guilty, that he would be facing 20 years in prison if he does not abide by the terms of his probation.
Ferrand was being held in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of a bond of $2,500. He was sentenced to 250 days in jail for a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
He was booked into jail on Jan. 9.
Defense attorney John Galligan said that his client will reside with his mother as part of the conditions of his probation.
“She’s eager to have him back,” Galligan said. The victim did live in the household but now resides with another family member. (The victim) also requested this plea agreement be accepted.”
Jezek said that contact between Ferrand and the victim is allowed, but only with the victim’s permission.
“If he says it’s time for you to go, then it’s time for you to go,” the judge said.
Killeen police on Jan. 7 were called to a disturbance where they located a man who was yelling that someone was chasing him with a knife, according to the arrest affidavit. The officer then allegedly “saw a person identified as Ferrand approach with a knife in his hand.”
The man told police that Ferrand had swung a table leg at him and then chased him with a knife and he was afraid Ferrand would stab him if he stopped running, police said.
Two witnesses told police that they saw Ferrand chase the man with a knife.
