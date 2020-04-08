A Killeen man who pleaded guilty in February to running over a woman’s foot with his car in 2018 while intoxicated was sentenced this week to continued deferred adjudication probation and substance abuse treatment through the state’s prison system.
Seth Gilbert Williams Jr., 33, was listed with no bond on Tuesday afternoon after the hearing that was set in the 426th Judicial District Court, according to jail and court records. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony and credit or debit card abuse, a state jail felony.
On Tuesday, “the court extended the credit card abuse case for 1 year (of deferred adjudication probation) and kept the aggravated assault case at the original 6-year deferred adjudication probation,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza. “The court did add that he is to go to SAFPF (Substance Use Felony Punishment Facility).”
The facility is a “6-month in-prison treatment programs followed by up to three months of residential aftercare in a transitional treatment center, 6-9 months of outpatient aftercare and up to 12 months of support groups and follow-up supervision,” according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Williams previously had been given deferred adjudication probation but he later was found to have violated the terms.
On March 1, 2019, he was sentenced in the same court to six years of deferred adjudication probation on the assault charge and 3 years of deferred probation on the credit or debit card abuse charge, according to criminal conviction records from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Williams was arrested and booked back into jail on Nov. 17, 2019, according to jail records.
On Feb. 4, he entered a plea of true to both of the state’s motions to adjudicate probation after the state said that he violated six terms of his deferred adjudication probation. The motion, filed on June 19, 2019, said that Williams tested positive for cocaine, failed to report to his probation officer, did not obtain a required substance abuse screening, did not complete his community service hours, did not attend recovery meetings and is delinquent in numerous fees.
On May 29, 2018, Killeen police said he hit a woman with his car, coming within feet of a 9-year-old boy, according to the arrest affidavit. Williams struck the woman from behind after circling around.
Killeen police responded at 11:09 p.m. to the area of Evetts Road and Rocky Lane in reference to a traumatic injury call.
Upon arrival, police found the victim on the ground with an apparent compound fracture to her foot. The victim was transported to Scott and White Medical Center in Temple.
The boy told police the man and woman had been arguing in the car prior to the incident.
Witnesses at the scene told police they heard screaming and wrote down Williams’ license plate number.
When police found Williams at his residence in Killeen, officers said Williams told them he had been intoxicated during the incident and did not remember any details.
The victim said Williams struck her with the car, backed up and then “zoomed forward” over her foot, according to the affidavit.
