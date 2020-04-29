A Bell County judge on Tuesday sentenced a Killeen man to time in state jail for two felony thefts of meat.
Michael Anthony Caldwell, 56, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to two state jail felony charges of theft of items worth less than $2,500.
On Tuesday, during a remote hearing, he was sentenced to 180 days in state jail on each charge, to be served concurrently, according to court proceedings.
Judge Fancy Jezek, who presides over the 426th Judicial District Court, gave Caldwell credit for time served, which is just over 70 days.
He was booked into jail on Feb. 16. In addition to the two theft charges, Caldwell is facing two Class A misdemeanor charges of evading arrest and detention and assault causing bodily injury to a family member, according to jail records.
Caldwell was being held in jail on Tuesday in lieu of bonds totaling $16,000.
He has nine prior convictions for theft, including both misdemeanors and felonies, that were heard in Bell County courts since 2005, according to his indictments.
Because of coronavirus mitigation measures, the case was heard remotely using livestreaming technology. Jezek, Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple, defense attorney Brad Glendening and several court officials participated in the hearing.
No arrest affidavits were available for the two cases, but the indictments on Sept. 25, 2019, accuse Caldwell of stealing meat on April 28, 2019, and May 12, 2019.
As part of his sentence, Jezek ordered Caldwell to pay $176 in restitution to H-E-B in Harker Heights.
Glendening argued that his client would be a good candidate for probation. He presented testimony from a person who has known Caldwell for more than 20 years who said that his friend is “a good guy.”
Glendening pointed out that a theft of less than $2,500 usually would be a misdemeanor but that it was enhanced to a felony because of previous convictions. He said that Caldwell stole less than $500 worth of meat and grocery items.
“His common-law wife also was arrested and has been offered 3 years of deferred adjudication probation, so for the sake of fairness his sentence ought to be similar,” Glendening said.
Strimple argued that Caldwell should serve at least 20 months in state jail.
She cited Caldwell’s six felony convictions and 33 misdemeanor convictions and numerous chances at probation.
“All of that has been to no avail,” Strimple said.
