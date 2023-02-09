Cedric Vernon Henderson Jr.

The 2020 murder of a 20-year-old woman in Killeen is closer to resolution after one of two co-defendants pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.

On March 29, 2020, Kaitlyn Silverio of Temple was found shot to death, allegedly during a drug deal. On April 1, 2020, De’Jana Mont’e Williams, who also is known as Dejuana Monte Williams, and Cedric Vernon Henderson Jr. were booked into the Bell County Jail and charged with murder.

