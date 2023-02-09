The 2020 murder of a 20-year-old woman in Killeen is closer to resolution after one of two co-defendants pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.
On March 29, 2020, Kaitlyn Silverio of Temple was found shot to death, allegedly during a drug deal. On April 1, 2020, De’Jana Mont’e Williams, who also is known as Dejuana Monte Williams, and Cedric Vernon Henderson Jr. were booked into the Bell County Jail and charged with murder.
During a hearing on Jan. 27 in the 478th Judicial District Court, Henderson, 22, pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge of murder. During the same hearing, Judge Wade Faulkner sentenced him to life in prison.
Henderson was being held in the Bell County Jail this week with no bond.
A jury trial is set for Williams, 21, on March 27, court records show. She was being held in lieu of a bond of $250,000.
On the night of March 29, 2020, Killeen police responded to the 3300 block of Hereford Lane near Cantabrian Drive in reference to a shooting victim. There, officers found Silverio lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. She died almost two hours later at a Temple hospital.
Williams told police that she knew Silverio as “Kate,” and had purchased marijuana, or “weed,” from her in the past, according to an arrest affidavit.
She and Henderson “had agreed to ‘hit a lick’ and purchase weed from ‘Kate’ with counterfeit money,” police said.
Henderson admitted to robbing Silverio and said that he and Williams pulled their guns and pointed them at Silverio to take the “weed” without paying, according to the affidavit.
According to Henderson, when Silverio flinched at him, he got scared and shot her. When they saw Silverio clutch for her chest, Henderson and Williams fled the scene and were arrested three days later.
