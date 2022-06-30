Darius Letrayal King, 29, of Killeen was sentenced Wednesday to 35 years and seven months in federal prison for his part in crimes committed in 2020.
“Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that violent criminal acts will not be tolerated,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr. in the San Antonio Division. “We maintain our steadfast commitment to work with our federal, state and local partners to address violent crime in our communities.”
The FBI and the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit, with assistance from the Temple Police Department, investigated the case in which two armed robberies occurred. King was arrested in connection to the armed robberies of a Killeen 7-Eleven and a Family Dollar store in January 2020 with co-defendent Corey Labon Jackson, 51, also of Killeen. The pair drove to the stores where King provided Jackson with the firearm used to rob the stores at gun point. On Jan. 3, 2020, King also committed a carjacking, taking a vehicle at gunpoint from an acquaintance, officials said.
Both King and Jackson have have been in federal custody since their arrest on Jan. 8, 2020.
On March 10 King was found guilty by a federal jury sitting in Waco of one count of carjacking; three counts of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence; two counts of interference with commerce by robbery; and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On Feb. 22, 2022, Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison on May 18.
In a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, “those who perpetrate violence among us forfeit their freedom,” said Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristy Callahan. “Mr. King’s prison sentence reflects that very notion and is appropriate given his crimes. Our law enforcement partners are to be commended for acting quickly to protect our communities.”
The FBI and the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit, with assistance from the Temple Police Department, investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier prosecuted the case as part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program.
