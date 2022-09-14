A Killeen man who was found guilty in July by a jury was sentenced earlier this week to more than a decade behind bars for robbing a convenience store in the city.
After a three-day trial, Maurice Barron Jefferson Jr., 32, was found guilty on July 20 of robbery, which is a second-degree felony. On Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court, Judge Steve Duskie sentenced Jefferson to 15 years in prison, according to Bell County court records. Jefferson will get credit for time served. He has been held in the Bell County Jail since Dec. 3, 2020.
On Dec. 1, 2020, Killeen police were dispatched to a robbery at the Gateway Food Mart in the 100 block of West Elms Road. There, a clerk informed officers that she had been followed into the store and approached by a man, who police later identified as Jefferson, according to the arrest affidavit.
Jefferson told the victim to be quiet, told her he had a gun and to give him the money in the cash register. The victim said that when the man put his hands into his pocket, she heard a metallic clicking sound that she associated with a firearm.
When the man left the store, the victim noted the license plate on the man’s vehicle and its damaged front bumper. Police located the vehicle, which sped past a stopped school bus with its stop sign extended and lights flashing, and eventually stopped. Officers pursued Jefferson on foot and eventually apprehended him.
Police located a loaded magazine and handgun in one of the backyards he had run through, according to the affidavit.
Surveillance video from the convenience store showed the man wearing the same clothing as Jefferson when he was apprehended.
Although the affidavit mentions the threat of a weapon and a firearm was located by police, the jury convicted Jefferson on a lesser charge of robbery rather than the first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery on which he was indicted.
