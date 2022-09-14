Maurice Barron Jefferson Jr.

Maurice Barron Jefferson Jr.

A Killeen man who was found guilty in July by a jury was sentenced earlier this week to more than a decade behind bars for robbing a convenience store in the city.

After a three-day trial, Maurice Barron Jefferson Jr., 32, was found guilty on July 20 of robbery, which is a second-degree felony. On Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court, Judge Steve Duskie sentenced Jefferson to 15 years in prison, according to Bell County court records. Jefferson will get credit for time served. He has been held in the Bell County Jail since Dec. 3, 2020.

