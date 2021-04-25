A Killeen man was sentenced to years in prison after he spit on a police officer in 2019.
Christopher Ramon Ellis, 32, pleaded guilty in March of last year to a third-degree felony charge of harassment of a public servant and a state jail felony possession charge.
A sentencing hearing was held on his case on Friday afternoon, at which time Judge Paul LePak sentenced Ellis to 4 years in prison the harassment charge and 20 months in jail on the felony charge, which Ellis already has served in Bell County.
Ellis was being held in jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $128,000, on four charges including the two felony charges and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, search or transport and possession of marijuana.
Prior to making his decision, LePak heard from the defendant and attorneys.
“I have made mistakes in my past but I have a whole new respect after having my freedom taken away for 20 months,” Ellis said. “I’m asking for a second chance to show my kids that I can do this and be successful. I’ve learned my lesson.”
The state’s prosecutor argued that a term of incarceration would be needed.
“Probation would be inappropriate and a waste of the court’s time,” said Assistant District Attorney Jamie Decker. “He has a significant criminal history, including other ‘second chances’ and trips back to prison.”
The case dates back to Aug. 23, 2019, when a state trooper made a traffic stop on a vehicle later determined to be driven by Ellis. The trooper said that he smelled marijuana in the vehicle.
“Ellis told the trooper that he had marijuana in his pocket,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The trooper also found a substance that he determined to be methamphetamine after a field test.
“The trooper stated that he arrested Ellis and that Ellis became vulgar and resisted arrest,” police said. “…Ellis spit in his face while (Ellis) was in the patrol car.”
The trooper said that Ellis later apologized for his actions. The methamphetamine weighed less than 1 gram, according to the affidavit.
Ellis has criminal convictions in Texas dating back to 2005. He has four prior convictions for assault of family or household members, according to records from the Department of Public Safety.
