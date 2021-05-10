A Killeen man who was 17 years old in 2015 when he and four other men robbed a boy at gunpoint was sentenced on Monday to prison time after violating the terms of his deferred adjudication probation.
During a hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court, Christian Deshawn Brown, 23, was sentenced to six years in prison after the judge revoked his probation and found him guilty of aggravated robbery.
Judge John Gauntt followed a plea agreement in the case.
Brown was being held in the Bell County Jail on Monday.
On Jan. 14, 2016, he was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudicated probation on the first-degree felony charge, according to criminal conviction records from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
He violated the terms of that probation with repeated arrests and positive drug tests, according to the state’s motion to adjudicate probation filed on Aug. 17, 2020.
The original case dates back to June 25, 2015, when a 14-year-old boy posted on Facebook that he had Air Jordan basketball shoes to sell.
The next day, police arrived at the boy’s Harker Heights home to find him visibly shaken, according to the arrest affidavit.
“The victim advised that he listed two pairs of Air Jordan sneakers for sale on a Facebook message board and an individual named Torrance Evans responded to the post,” police said.
The boy and Evans planned to meet at the victim’s home for the transaction. Instead, Evans and four other men, including Brown, robbed the boy at gunpoint outside of his home. The men took the shoes and the boy’s iPhone, according to the affidavit.
Evans, then 17 years old, was known to police in the area, and police soon tracked him down at his residence in Cove. There, officers found the shoes, the victim’s smartphone, and the handgun used in the robbery.
DPS records show that Evans was sentenced on Jan. 5, 2016, to 10 years in prison.
Brown is not the only co-defendant in the case who has had a deferred probation revoked.
Marcus Anthony Herrera, then 17 years old, had been sentenced in Bell County on Jan. 14, 2016, to 5 years of deferred adjudication probation for his role in the robbery. Less than six months later, on June 22, 2016, Herrera committed a second armed robbery, this time in Copperas Cove, that left a man injured with a gunshot wound. A Coryell County judge sentenced Herrera to seven years in prison for that offense.
After the conviction for the aggravated robbery in Cove, Herrera’s probation was revoked and a Bell County judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
The 23-year-old is being held at a prison in Childress, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Two other men were sentenced to terms of deferred adjudication probation that are ongoing.
Heights man pleads guilty, sentenced for threatening police officer
In an unrelated hearing in the same court on Monday, Kyle Anthony Trainer, 42, of Harker Heights pleaded guilty and then was sentenced to two years in state jail after he threatened to bite a Killeen police officer last year.
Gauntt followed a plea agreement in the case.
Trainer was indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 21, 2020, on a state jail felony charge of terroristic threat against a peace officer. He also is facing a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, search or transport, according to jail records.
He was booked into jail on July 24, 2020.
On July 23, 2020, Killeen Police Department officers went to an apartment complex in reference to a disturbance. There, officers located a man, later determined to be Trainer, who was walking around the parking lot and screaming, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police tased and detained Trainer, who was held to the ground so EMS could check him before being transported. Police said that Trainer threatened to bite the officer who was holding him down. Trainer lunged at the officer from the ground making a biting noise, according to the affidavit.
