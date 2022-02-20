A Killeen man was sentenced last week to four years in prison after repeatedly assaulting the same man and woman in 2020.
Michael Anthony Caldwell, 58, pleaded “no contest” on Feb. 15 to a third-degree felony charge and was sentenced to prison.
Caldwell was indicted on Sept. 2, 2020, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; but as part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of attempted aggravated assault. He was sentenced by Judge Steve Duskie in Bell County’s 426th Judicial District Court.
After the sentencing, one of the victims had a chance to address Caldwell during allocution.
“You’re a crazy and wicked monster who belongs behind bars,” the victim said. “You tried to kill us twice, by car and then by trying to shoot us. You got a lucky deal with the District Attorney.”
Police were dispatched on May 1, 2020, to the intersection of East Dean Avenue and North Eighth Street in Killeen after a call of an assault, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police spoke to a woman and a man who told them they were threatened by a man, later identified as Caldwell.
The woman told police that Caldwell had assaulted her previously. She and the man she was with told police that Caldwell pulled up and pointed a firearm at them and threatened to kill her, police said.
The next day, on May 2, 2020, Caldwell allegedly returned and shot at the woman and the man. Witnesses told police the same story.
The woman told police that she and the man were walking back to their residence when she saw Caldwell in the front passenger seat of a black SUV that pulled up behind them.
Caldwell opened his door and began to shoot at them. The man and woman ran behind some trees, and the driver of the SUV left the scene. No injuries were reported.
Caldwell was being held without bond in the Bell County Jail last week.
