After listening to hours of remote testimony during two sentencing hearings, a Bell County judge sentenced a Killeen man to prison time for sexually assaulting a Belton boy almost three years ago.
James Jacob Nehi, 27, pleaded guilty on Jan. 31 in the 426th Judicial District Court. Nehi has been out of jail after posting a commercial bond of $100,000.
On Oct. 5, Judge Steve Duskie sentenced Nehi to 10 years in prison on the first-degree felony charge. Nehi, who had been out of jail on bond, was being held with no bond in the Bell County Jail this week.
Another man, Joseph Mitchell Wernli, 22, already has been convicted of the sexual assault on the boy.
The offense occurred on Feb. 4, 2018, and the pair were arrested just over three months later on first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Wernli is in prison in Huntsville, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice records. In January, Wernli was sentenced in Coryell County to 15 years in prison and in February he was sentenced in Bell County to eight years in prison.
Wernli will be eligible for parole in 2026, TDCJ records showed.
Lasting effects
The case was heard remotely on two separate days: Sept. 15 and Oct. 5.
The victim, now 15 years old, had just turned 13 when he logged into a gay dating app and was messaged by Wernli and Nehi. He agreed to meet them, but when they arrived, he said he first dodged behind a tree, hesitating to get in the car with the men.
They took him to a house in Killeen, where the three went to a bedroom and at first played video games, the boy said during his testimony on Sept. 15.
Both men had sex with him and then took him back to his house. They invited him to meet up again but he did not respond.
Wernli told police that he and his husband, Nehi, regularly visited gay dating apps to meet males to participate in threesomes.
“I was interested in the idea (of sex) but I didn’t know how far it would go,” he said. “I had a hard time sleeping that night.”
The victim later confided in a school counselor who contacted the Temple Police Department. The case was handed over to the Killeen Police Department when officials realized the assault had taken place in Killeen.
The victim testified that school is distracting him from thinking about the past.
“I’m trying to put it past me and not let it affect me; I feel like I’m better now,” he said. “But it’s going to always be a part of what happened that year.”
Although the victim is trying to put the assault in the past, his mother indicated during her testimony that her son was and continues to be affected.
“In 8th grade he was a completely different kid,” she said. “In 7th grade, he was a straight-A student who was in band and participated in other activities. (After the assault) he didn’t want to participate, seemed depressed and began to seek out the wrong friendships and smoking weed. He’s getting better but it’s been difficult for us as a family.”
The defense presented several witnesses to testify on behalf of Nehi, a medically-retired Army veteran who suffers from depression.
“His marriage (to Wernli) was failing and he was depressed because of that,” said psychologist Dr. Matthew Ferrara, who conducted a risk assessment on Nehi through an interview, records review and psychological tests. “He coped poorly with it.”
Ferrara, during his testimony on Sept. 15, told the court that Nehi would be a good candidate for probation.
“I think he has a good prognosis, or ability to respond to treatment, because he was able to see the harm that he caused, and said that everyone got hurt,” Ferrara said. “He said he did not know the victim’s age.”
