Killeen man sentenced to prison for threatening women with gun, knife last year

A Killeen man was sentenced to prison time on felony charges after he threatened two women with a gun and knife last year in separate incidents.
William Alberto Quick, 25, was being held without bond in the Bell County Jail following a remote sentencing hearing last week in the 27th Judicial District Court. Quick pleaded guilty and then was sentenced to seven years in prison on two second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The sentences will run concurrently and he will get credit for time served.
Judge John Gauntt followed a plea agreement in the case. The judge’s “deadly weapon finding” means that Quick will have to serve at least half of that time before becoming eligible for parole.
One of the victims spoke to Quick after the judge’s ruling.
She said that she has nightmares and PTSD resulting from him threatening her with a firearm.
“You took everything from me: my dignity, love, happiness and everything I had going for me,” she said.
Both armed assault charges date back to last year and occurred less than three months apart.
On June 18, 2020, he pointed a firearm at a woman’s head twice on the same day during separate assaults. According to court records, he was not arrested following that incident.
Less than three months later, on Sept. 13, 2020, he threatened another woman with a knife.
Killeen police were dispatched to a domestic dispute at a residence in the 3000 block of Nancy Jane Drive, according to the arrest affidavit. Upon arrival, they located a man, later identified as Quick, inside the residence.
Officers were able to get the man to put his knife down, but then had to restrain him when he resisted. Police spoke to a relative of the victim who told them the suspect began to act erratically before getting a knife and threatening violence. Another person at the residence said he had locked himself in his bedroom before the suspect began to stab at the bedroom door. Officers were advised that the suspect has been violent in the past with psychiatric issues.
Quick was booked into jail on Sept. 15, 2020, jail records show.
