A Killeen man was sentenced this week by a Bell County judge to time in prison after the man pleaded guilty to assaulting the same woman twice in two days last year.
Keoni Monroe Curry, 21, pleaded guilty last month to a third-degree felony charge of continuous violence against the family. On Wednesday, Judge John Gauntt sentenced Curry to five years in prison, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Thursday.
The case was heard in the 27th Judicial District Court.
Curry was being held without bond in the Bell County Jail this week.
Killeen police on June 4, 2020, were dispatched to a residence on Stallion Drive in reference to an assault. There, police met with a woman who said that Curry “had shown up at her residence while she was standing outside with her friend,” according to the arrest affidavit. “She stated that Curry ran up and hit her on the side of her head and knocked her down, causing her to injure her knee,” police said. “Officers observed a visible and bleeding injury to her knee. She also said that her head hurt where Curry had hit her and she had a bump on her head.”
