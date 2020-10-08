A Killeen man was sentenced earlier this week to prison time after police said he fled from them twice within less than a month’s time earlier this year, while on probation for evading arrest last year.
Betros Arnold, 58, was sentenced to four years of prison on three third-degree felony charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, to be served concurrently and with credit for time served.
As part of the plea agreement, Judge John Gauntt revoked the deferred adjudication probation to which he had sentenced Arnold last year, on another felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Killeen police arrested Arnold for fleeing on April 20, 2019, and he later pleaded guilty. On Oct. 31, 2019, Gauntt sentenced him to six years of deferred adjudication probation.
On June 5, the state filed a motion to revoke that probation after Arnold’s two 2020 arrests, as well as failure to complete any community service hours or to pay his fees and not reporting to his probation officer or completing court-ordered programs.
Arnold was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with no bond listed.
The case was heard remotely in the 27th Judicial District Court on Monday. The judge did not hear testimony or arguments in this case.
On March 26, Arnold is accused of fleeing from a Killeen police officer; on April 4, he fled from a state trooper in the city.
On April 4, an officer saw a man, later identified as Arnold, in a vehicle in a parking lot and ordered him and the other occupants out of the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police did not specify where the officer saw the man, nor how many people were in the vehicle.
The officer pursued when the man drove away. After activating his lights, police said the man continued to drive and turn multiple times.
The driver stopped in a cul-de-sac and evaded the officer on foot.
Arnold was arrested on April 6.
