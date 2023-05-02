Stephen Victor Tate III

Stephen Victor Tate III

A Killeen man was sentenced to prison time after he pleaded guilty to shooting into his parent’s house during an incident in the city last year.

Stephen Victor Tate III, 31, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Dec. 14, 2022, on a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm. He was being held in Bell County Jail with no bond on the deadly conduct charge following a sentencing hearing that was held in the 478th Judicial District Court.

