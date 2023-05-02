A Killeen man was sentenced to prison time after he pleaded guilty to shooting into his parent’s house during an incident in the city last year.
Stephen Victor Tate III, 31, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Dec. 14, 2022, on a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm. He was being held in Bell County Jail with no bond on the deadly conduct charge following a sentencing hearing that was held in the 478th Judicial District Court.
On Friday, Judge Wade Faulkner heard testimony from two people — one person for the state and another person for the defense — and considered 14 pieces of state’s evidence before finding Tate guilty. He then sentenced Tate to four years in prison, with credit for time served, according to Bell County court records.
Tate was booked into jail on Oct. 3, 2022.
Killeen police said that Tate shot a rifle into his parent’s house while they were not home.
On Oct. 1, 2022, Killeen police responded to the 200 block of Currie Avenue after a neighbor reported hearing shots being fired and seeing a man with a gun. The neighbor told police that he stepped outside after he heard gunfire. There, he saw Tate holding a rifle and standing outside the house, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police said that bullet damage could be seen in the front door, a window next to the front door, the SUV in the driveway and the house’s siding. Damage was also reported to the hallway, living room, back door, back window, washroom, bathroom and shower. Shell casings were located in the driveway, grass and washroom.
A subsequent search of the home revealed a rifle on a table on the front porch and a handgun, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.