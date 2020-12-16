A Killeen man was sentenced earlier this week to prison time for stabbing a man in 2019.
During a remote hearing on Tuesday, James Willie Black, 33, pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Following a plea agreement, Judge Steve Duskie then sentenced Black to two years in prison with credit for time served.
No testimony or arguments were presented during the hearing in the 426th Judicial District Court.
On June 14, 2019, Killeen police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Bermuda Drive in reference to an assault with a weapon, according to the arrest affidavit.
At the hospital, police met with the man, who said that he had gone to Black’s house to get a movie back that Black had borrowed. Police said that the two men got into an argument about money and Black stabbed the man, who ran back to his residence.
“Officers were able to observe three stab wounds to (the man’s) person,” according to the affidavit. “He had been admitted to the hospital with the knife still stuck in him…”
The 5-inch-long kitchen knife was covered in blood.
Black told police that the victim had hit him in the back of the head and then beat him as Black was trying to leave the house after the argument, and that he stabbed the man in self-defense.
However, police did not see injuries on Black that would corroborate his account of events, police said.
Two witnesses told police that they had heard arguing and that they had seen Black on top of the man and blood on the ground.
In an unrelated sentencing hearing in the same court this week:
Josiah Nathan Arrington, 21, of Killeen, was sentenced to three years in prison for a home burglary that occurred in 2017 after he violated the terms of his deferred adjudication probation.
Arrington was booked into jail on Feb. 9 after being arrested on a misdemeanor assault family violence charge and since has been held in lieu of a bond of $70,000 on the state’s motion to revoke his probation.
Almost four years ago, Arrington was 18 years old when he, another man, and two juvenile males broke into a Killeen home to steal a TV, according to the arrest affidavit.
In 2017, Arrington pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a term of six years of deferred adjudication probation, which later was amended to be 9 years of deferred adjudication probation, according to criminal conviction records from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Duskie made his decision after hearing testimony from Arrington and attorneys’ arguments.
Arrington’s defense attorney, Billy Ray Hall, said that his client wanted to be reinstated on probation and going to the penitentiary would not be the best option.
“The reality is that he has documented mental health challenges and has been unmedicated and homeless,” Hall said in his closing arguments. “If he could get services and assistance, he could stabilize his life. Let’s use probation to try to help him.”
The state’s prosecutor argued that because of a pattern of violations, Arrington should get some prison time.
“He gets the deal of a lifetime in 2017, which I can understand because of his age, but then (Arrington) does nothing with it,” said Assistant District Attorney Patrick Sloane. “(More) probation is a disaster waiting to happen. He doesn’t need to go away for 10 years, but this conduct is egregious.”
He asked the judge to recall the burglary that occurred on Jan. 11, 2017, just after 10 a.m. in the 2100 block of Robert E. Lee Drive.
“This is a group of thieves who break into a stranger’s home and were observed by neighbors, who confronted them,” Sloane said. “Instead of running, he went hands-on with one of the neighbors, taking his phone and threatening to come back. This man was in fear for his life.”
