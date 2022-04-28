A Killeen man was sentenced to prison time last week after police said that he and another man robbed a person who was trying to purchase marijuana from them in 2019.
Printel Amanta Locke, 21, already had pleaded guilty on Feb. 28, and on Wednesday, April 20, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.
Also on Wednesday, Judge John Gauntt found Locke guilty of a 2018 retaliation charge. The two sentences will run concurrently.
On Dec. 13, 2018, Locke was sentenced to a term of 10 years of deferred adjudication probation on the obstruction or retaliation charge, which is a third-degree felony, according to Bell County court records.
Following his arrest for aggravated robbery in October of 2019, the state filed a motion to adjudicate that probation.
Locke is being held in the Comal County Jail for Bell County, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Department.
A co-defendant in the case, Dalun Jamez Graham, 23, was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $20,000, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery. Court records show that several jury trials have been set and then rescheduled in his case and that no new jury trial date has been set in Graham’s case as of this week.
Killeen police responded on Aug. 8, 2019, to the 1200 block of Wales Drive regarding an aggravated robbery. A victim told police “…that as he was buying marijuana from two people inside a red Chevrolet, one of them pointed a gun at him and asked for his money,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The man told police that the driver was Graham and that Locke was a backseat passenger. The victim allegedly heard a gun clicking as Locke placed a black handgun against the man’s neck and demanded $15. The victim heard another click and began to fight with Graham and Locke, according to the affidavit.
Police said that Locke struck the victim in the face with the pistol, causing a cut on his eyebrow. A woman who attempted to break up the fight also was hit in the face, causing injury.
Locke was arrested on a warrant on Oct. 8, 2019.
The year before, on July 29, 2018, police said that Locke — then 18 years old — verbally threatened an officer, hit the partition between the front and back seats and spit through the open side of the partition as Killeen police were arresting him after a domestic disturbance call in the 1200 block of Wales Drive, according to the arrest affidavit.
