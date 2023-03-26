Tyler Rayn Dal Cortivo

Tyler Rayn Dal Cortivo

A Killeen man was sentenced to years behind bars for an armed robbery more than four years ago in Harker Heights.

Tyler Rayn Dal Cortivo, 25, pleaded guilty on Nov. 10, 2022, to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery. On Thursday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Judge Paul LePak heard testimony from the victim and one other person before pronouncing his sentence of seven years in prison.

