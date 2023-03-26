A Killeen man was sentenced to years behind bars for an armed robbery more than four years ago in Harker Heights.
Tyler Rayn Dal Cortivo, 25, pleaded guilty on Nov. 10, 2022, to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery. On Thursday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Judge Paul LePak heard testimony from the victim and one other person before pronouncing his sentence of seven years in prison.
Cortivo had been out of jail on a $100,000, bond, but deputies took him back into custody following the sentencing hearing.
He is the last of three co-defendants to be sentenced.
Kalycia Marie Rivera, 23, was sentenced on June 15, 2020, to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation for her role in the robbery. Dvaughn Nathaniel Kent, 23, was sentenced in November 2019 to 24 years in prison for aggravated robbery.
Kent is serving his time at a Huntsville prison and will be eligible for parole in 2031, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Police said the trio worked together in order to rob a man at gunpoint on Jan. 7, 2019, near the 300 block of West Valley Road.
The victim told police that Rivera “sent him texts requesting to buy marijuana,” according to the arrest affidavit. The victim opened the door to Rivera later that night, but Kent and Cortivo entered also.
The man told police that Cortivo pointed a handgun at him and hit him in the face with it.
“...While he struggled with Cortivo, Cortivo told Kent to shoot (the man), and that Kent pointed a shotgun (at him) and then struck (him) with the shotgun,” according to the affidavits.
The man told police that Rivera and Kent ran from the apartment while he hid behind a couch, but as Cortivo ran from the apartment he pointed a gun toward the man. The man said he fired a weapon at Cortivo, hitting him in the arm.
Police recovered messages between Cortivo and Kent in which they discussed going to the man’s apartment to rob him, and Rivera told police she knew they were planning the robbery, according to the affidavit.
