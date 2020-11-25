A Killeen man was sentenced this week to prison time after he shot a man twice during an attempted robbery last year.
Justin Blu Marquez, 25, was facing four felony charges but one was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He pleaded guilty in June.
Judge Steve Duskie, who presides over the 426th Judicial District Court, heard testimony from Marquez’s mother and arguments from the attorneys before making his ruling on Tuesday. He sentenced Marquez to six years in prison on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
During the same remote hearing, Marquez was sentenced to two years in prison on a third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, and six months in jail on a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
All of the sentences will be served concurrently and he will get credit for time served.
Marquez was listed in jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $38,500 on his remaining seven misdemeanor charges and no bond on the three felony charges for which he was sentenced.
The assault case dates back to Sept. 6, 2019, when Killeen police received a report from a man who said he was at a residence when Marquez pointed a gun at him, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man told police that “he attempted to jump over a couch when the man grabbed him and the gun discharged, striking (the man).”
The victim identified Marquez in a photo line-up as the man who shot him.
The judge heard two perspectives from the attorneys.
“The defendant was armed with a handgun when he awakened the victim on the couch,” said Assistant District Attorney Patrick Sloane. “He has past gang affiliations, he is inconsistent about when those affiliations with the Crips ended, he has a family assault conviction in 2017, he has a meth problem, and he raced into an apartment and shot another man who ended up with two bullet holes in him.”
Sloane asked for the judge to sentence Marquez to a minimum of five years in prison.
Marquez’s defense attorney was not ready to give up on his client and argued for a term of deferred adjudication probation.
“He accepts responsibility for his actions and even his mother has seen the changes in his attitude and demeanor,” said Michael Magana. “He’s had time to reflect on his life. He’s never had the opportunity to have a chance at probation, so I ask that we exhaust all remedies and resources before sending him to prison. He’s expressed remorse and concerns for the future. He wants (drug) treatment and he wants to do better.”
