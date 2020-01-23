A Bell County judge sentenced a Killeen man this week to time behind bars after 14 violations of the terms of his deferred adjudication probation on an assault charge from 2016.
“Ryan Lamont Baldwin’s deferred adjudication was adjudicated and his probation was revoked,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Wednesday. “He was sentenced to 3 years in prison.”
Baldwin, 31, was listed in the Bell County Jail this week with no bond on the third-degree felony charge. He was taken into custody on Wednesday morning, jail records showed.
The case was set to be heard in the 27th Judicial District Court.
In its motion to adjudicate filed with the Bell County District Clerk in 2018, the state’s prosecutor outlined 14 violations that included not completing the Violence Intervention Program, having three positive drug tests, failing to report to his probation officer, not attending drug treatment, not paying the required fees, and completing just over half of his community service hours.
Baldwin’s probation stemmed from an assault case on the night of Aug. 30, 2016, Killeen police were dispatched to the 3100 block of Grider Circle in reference to a violent domestic incident, according to the arrest affidavit.
There, an officer met with the victim who said that Baldwin “physically assaulted her and grabbed her neck and strangled her with his hands until (she) blacked out,” police said. “The victim believed she lost consciousness for approximately a minute.”
The officer said that the victim had abrasions and bruising on her neck that were consistent with fingers and a thumb on her neck, as well as broken blood vessels in her eye.
“The victim stated that the suspect was angry at her for getting home from work later than he expected,” according to the affidavit.
On Dec. 9, 2016, he was sentenced in the 264th Judicial District Court to 7 years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records of criminal convictions.
Records showed that Baldwin also has two convictions for Class A misdemeanor marijuana possession charges in Ector County and Odessa in 2006 and 2008.
