A Killeen man will be spending time in prison for two felony assaults after a judge revoked his probation earlier this week.
Last Wednesday, Johnathan Nevarez, 20, pleaded guilty and then was sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting a public servant in 2018 and five years in prison for stabbing a man last year, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Friday.
Nevarez was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday with no bond listed.
On Oct. 10, 2019, a judge sentenced Nevarez to a term of three years of deferred adjudication probation for assaulting a Killeen High School assistant principal in 2018, according to Bell County Court records and Texas Department of Public Safety criminal conviction records.
The second-degree felony aggravated assault charge in 2020 triggered the state to file a motion to revoke that probation.
Both cases were decided in the 27th Judicial District Court.
Aug. 29, 2018
The assault of a public servant charge, a third-degree felony, dates back to Aug. 29, 2018, when KISD police responded to Killeen High School after an assault. The officer met with the school’s assistant principal, who said that he asked a student identified as then-17-year-old Nevarez to come to his office due to a disturbance the student had caused in class, according to the arrest affidavit.
The principal said that “Nevarez was agitated and stated he was leaving,” police said. Then, the principal “stepped in front of Nevarez to prevent him from leaving. Nevarez then repeatedly struck him in the face and body, causing (the victim) pain.”
Police noted redness on the man’s face and bruising on his arm.
Aug. 17, 2020
Killeen police arrested Nevarez nearly two years later, this time in response to a stabbing at an apartment complex on Aug. 17, 2020.
Police were dispatched to an apartment complex in Killeen on a report of a stabbing, according to the arrest affidavit. When officers arrived on scene, they saw a man who was later identified as Nevarez, covered in blood. Residents of the apartment complex identified him as the suspect in the stabbing.
A woman told police that she had been woken up from a commotion outside of her apartment, looked outside, and saw Nevarez on top of her neighbor. The woman then stated she saw Nevarez throw a large knife off of the balcony and her daughter retrieved the knife to keep it away from Nevarez. The woman also said she heard Nevarez threaten to kill the neighbor, according to the affidavit.
Officers spoke to the victim, who stated that he was leaving to go to the store when he saw Nevarez at his neighbor’s door. The man told Nevarez to leave the property.
Nevarez, with a large knife in his hand, told him to “make him,” according to the affidavit. The man said that Nevarez approached him, and he produced a pocket knife to defend himself. They fought and wrestled to the ground, at which time Nevarez stabbed the man, police said.
Emergency personnel determined that the man sustained wounds to his head and neck.
Witnesses said that Nevarez always carried a knife with him and had been heard saying that he wanted to kill someone or had killed someone, police said.
