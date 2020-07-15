A Killeen man was sentenced this week to prison time for beating an 8-year-old boy with a coat hanger almost two years ago, leaving the child with bruises all over his body.
Judge Paul LePak considered a victim’s impact statement, testimony and arguments before sentencing Craig Lamont Jones, 36, to three years in prison for injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, a third-degree felony.
He was taken into custody by deputies following the Monday hearing that lasted around 2 hours.
“I’m sickened by this case,” LePak said after he pronounced his sentence.
Jones was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with no bond.
He pleaded guilty on Sept. 30, but during his testimony on Monday he insisted that his actions were “good discipline.”
The state’s prosecutor argued that Jones should be sentenced to three to four years in prison.
“He should go to prison and not get a slap on a wrist,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan. “What Mr. Jones did to this family was to wreck their trust, when he was supposed to protect them. The kids have to see the world as an uglier place because of what their father did in their own home.”
Defense attorney Stephen DeBye asked for deferred adjudicated probation for his client because Jones does not have any prior felonies.
“He’ll get better rehabilitation if he’s given a chance at probation,” DeBye said. “He should be given the opportunity to stay out of jail and to maybe mend this bridge if that can be done.”
The court heard testimony from both the victim and Jones during the remote hearing.
The victim vividly remembered Oct. 17, 2018.
He said that he was struck “mostly everywhere” by Jones’s hands and then a yellow plastic coat hanger.
“I was crying. I felt sad and I thought I was going to die because it hurt bad,” the victim said.
The child’s mother, who also testified, said that she attempted to intervene but then Jones hit her with both his hands and the coat hanger.
“It was just terrifying,” said Zuleicaliz Vazquez.
She said that her son continues to be impacted.
“He didn’t want to go back to school, or anywhere,” she said. “He didn’t want his friends to see the marks on his body. There was a big change in his personality.”
During his testimony, Jones insisted that he did nothing wrong and that he only pleaded guilty because he had seen the state’s evidence.
“I feel like I cannot beat this case,” Jones said.
LePak, who seemed annoyed, made sure that he still wanted to plead guilty.
“I have a pretty strong recollection (on Sept. 30) that you said you were pleading guilty to this indictment because you are guilty as charged,” LePak said.
Jones said he still wanted to go forward with his guilty plea.
Blevins
Also sentenced earlier this week, in an unrelated case, was:
A Temple man who was arrested in 2018 after being snared in a Texas Department of Public Safety online sex sting in Killeen was sentenced earlier this week on a felony charge of online solicitation of a minor.
A Bell County Judge sentenced Jake Buck Blevins, 29, to six years of deferred adjudication probation during a remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court on Tuesday afternoon.
He pleaded guilty on March 9.
Blevins will be required to register as a sex offender and he will have internet access, something that the state’s prosecutor asked the court to curtail.
Judge John Gauntt admonished Blevins.
“You’ve received a chance here but should you come back before me with any violations, the full range of punishment for a second-degree felony would be available to me, two to 20 years of your life,” Gauntt said.
The court heard testimony from a licensed family counselor who specializes in sex offenders and their families.
“I believe he is appropriate for probation,” said Dr. Anna Shursen, testifying for the defense. “He would do well in treatment. Research tells us that these types of offenses are more amenable to treatment than more hands-on offenses, and have a low recidivism rate.”
Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan expressed her concerns in her closing arguments, when she asked the court to sentence Blevins to prison time.
“This was not a (law enforcement) trick,” she said. “He was outwardly saying he wanted to have sex with a 16-year-old girl, in terms I can’t repeat. The only good thing is that it was a police officer this time. Or we’d be here for a different offense. He used the internet to exploit people. He’s a danger to society.”
On Aug. 24, 2018, Blevins began communicating sexual messages with DPS agents thinking he was talking to a girl under the age of 17, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man “agreed to meet the person who was not yet 17 at a hotel on East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen … and to enter room number 212.”
The man told police that he would be driving a Chevrolet pickup truck.
The next day, on Aug. 25, 2018, the surveillance team identified the man who entered that room, who was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck, as Blevins, and placed him under arrest.
A second man was arrested by DPS on the same night under the same circumstances.
Tresvant Jamal Threadgill, 28, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on June 7, 2019, in the 426th Judicial District Court, to four years in prison, DPS records showed. He also is listed on the Sex Offender Registry.
