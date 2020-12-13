Killeen man sentenced to prison time for kicking police officers

A Killeen man was sentenced last week to prison time on three felony charges after he assaulted multiple police officers who were trying to arrest him earlier this year.
During a remote hearing Thursday, Paul Howard Whitfield III, 39, pleaded guilty to two second-degree felony charges of assault of a public servant and one third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, jail records showed.
Judge Paul LePak, who presides over the 264th Judicial District Court, followed a plea agreement in the case and sentenced Whitfield to four years in prison with credit for time served.
The sentencing came with an admonition for Whitfield, who has a prior felony conviction in Virginia for possession of a controlled substance.
“If you get a third felony, you become a habitual offender instead of a repeat offender, so then you’re looking at a minimum of 25 years in prison,” LePak said. “The water gets real deep real fast with a third felony conviction.”
Prior to being sentenced, Whitfield’s defense attorney said that his client had written a letter of apology to the officers.
“It was written by his own hand and in his own words and it was sincere,” said Stephen DeBye.
Whitfield was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday with no bond listed.
All three charges stemmed from the same incident on May 22, when two Killeen police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 2700 block of Alma Drive.
When they arrived, a man, later identified as Whitfield, said they could speak to a woman about the incident, but they could only speak to her outside, according to an arrest affidavit.
The woman insisted that police speak to her inside, but Whitfield slammed the door shut, police said.
With the door closed, the officers heard the woman say “get off me,” so they forced entry and saw Whitfield grabbing her “in a way that restricted her movements and seemed unwanted,” police said.
One of the officers drew his service weapon and told Whitfield to move away, which Whitfield did.
Later, though, Whitfield approached the officer aggressively, forcing the officer to “lightly” strike him and tell him to keep his distance.
The officer said Whitfield became non-compliant, so he drew his Taser and told him he was interfering with the investigation. The officer also told Whitfield that he was being detained and asked him to put his hands behind his back.
Whitfield was tased after multiple attempts to get him to comply.
While on the ground, Whitfield began kicking the officers. The other officer said Whitfield kicked her in the right knee so hard that she was knocked to the ground. When she got back up, he kicked her again, causing her knee to buckle, according to the affidavit.
A third officer also came to the call, and he said Whitfield kicked him hard enough to knock his body camera to the ground. He also reported that Whitfield kicked him in the right leg and elsewhere.
Officers said they had to pepper spray Whitfield to subdue and handcuff him.
At the Killeen City Jail, police say they searched Whitfield and found a small bag with colorful pills in the pocket of his shorts, according to another arrest affidavit.
Police field tested the pills, and the result was positive for the presence of methamphetamine with a weight of more than 1 gram.
