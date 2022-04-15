A Killeen man was taken into custody following a hearing on Thursday because a Bell County district court judge sentenced him to prison time for molesting a 16-year-old girl in 2019.
Marco Antonio Villarreal, 42, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday with no bond.
He was indicted on Sept. 8, 2021, on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by contact.
On March 3, Villarreal pleaded guilty. Judge Paul LePak, who presides over the 264th Judicial District Court, considered a victim’s impact statement before sentencing Villarreal to four years in prison.
On Nov. 4, 2020, a girl reported to Killeen police that on July 27, 2019, there was a party at her house in the 5200 block of Oster Drive to celebrate her mother’s promotion at work, according to the arrest affidavit.
“At some point, (the victim) went into a bathroom ... Villarreal unlocked the bathroom door from the outside and entered,” police said. “While in the bathroom, Villarreal told (the victim) that she was beautiful,” and then molested the victim by touching and kissing.
“The victim pushed Villarreal off her and he asked why,” police said. “She told him it was wrong.”
Police searched Villarreal’s phone, where they found that he had accessed pornographic videos, such as “Bad Stepdad.”
