A district court judge sentenced a Killeen man earlier this week to years in prison for pointing a gun at a woman, hitting her with a hammer and threatening to kill her, in separate incidents last year.
On Tuesday, Killeen resident Steven Darryl Henson, 40, pleaded guilty to two second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault. Judge Steven Duskie, who presides over Bell County’s 426th Judicial District Court, sentenced Henson to six years in prison.
Henson was being held in the Bell County Jail this week.
On Jan. 9, 2020, Killeen police responded to two assault calls at different times at addresses on Anderson Avenue. At the first call, in the morning, police met a woman who said that Henson had pointed a handgun at her and was yelling at her when he exited the apartment next to hers, according to an arrest affidavit.
“The victim was on the phone with her landlord when the assault occurred and she took off running when she saw the barrel of the handgun; (she) was afraid for her life,” police said.
At another location on the same day, Henson assaulted the same woman with a hammer.
Police said that Henson was in a dating relationship with a relative of the victim and that the alleged incidents were in retaliation.
She later told police that Henson called her on Jan. 8, 2020, the night prior to the assault, and again on Jan. 21, 2020, to threaten to kill her.
