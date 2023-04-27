A Killeen man was sentenced this week to prison time after he assaulted and injured a family member three times in a seven-month period.
In the 264th Judicial District Court in Belton, Judge Paul LePak sentenced 38-year-old Jesse Lee Mahin to two years in prison after Mahin pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of continuous violence against a family or household member.
Mahin will get credit for time served.
As part of a plea bargain agreement, the state on Monday filed a motion to dismiss a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct, which was signed by LePak the next day.
Over the course of nearly six years, Bell County prosecutors have filed five Class A misdemeanor charges of assault of a family member causing bodily injury — three of which occurred within a timeframe of seven months — against Mahin. One that occurred on Oct. 27, 2015, was dismissed at the request of the victim, court records show.
The other family violence assaults occurred on Nov. 25, 2019; Feb. 6, 2021; April 23, 2021; and Sept. 8, 2021.
On Sept. 9, 2021, Mahin was booked into jail and was being held on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $35,000, on two unresolved family violence cases.
The deadly conduct charge dates back to March 18, 2020, when Killeen police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Sorcerer Court after a shooting report.
There, a teenage female told police that a male family member had been drinking the night before and “became violent with her brother by grabbing him by the neck,” according to an arrest affidavit in that case.
When asked to leave, the man, identified by police as Mahin, initially left the residence but then returned and “eventually fell asleep outside on the patio.”
When the teenager’s mother — holding a gun for protection —went to the porch to check on Mahin, things took a turn when Mahin grabbed the gun, according to the affidavit.
“The gun went off with something hitting her in the leg and hitting (Mahin) in the foot,” according to the affidavit.
Officers said they “observed redness to the inside of her leg.”
Police located the firearm between two blankets inside a bedroom.
To be charged with continuous violence against the family, a person has to be accused of assaulting a family or household member two or more times within a 12-month period, according to the Texas Penal Code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.