MAHIN

Jesse Lee Mahin

A Killeen man was sentenced this week to prison time after he assaulted and injured a family member three times in a seven-month period.

In the 264th Judicial District Court in Belton, Judge Paul LePak sentenced 38-year-old Jesse Lee Mahin to two years in prison after Mahin pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of continuous violence against a family or household member.

