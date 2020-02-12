A Killeen man was sentenced on Wednesday in a Bell County courtroom to prison time after police said he robbed a man last year while posing as a police officer last year.
Angelo Vincent Gugino, 30, pleaded guilty in December last year in the 27th Judicial District Court to robbery, a second-degree felony, and impersonating a public servant, a third-degree felony.
“The court sentenced him to 6 years in prison on both charges,” which will run concurrently, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Wednesday.
Gugino already has been sentenced to 256 days in jail for one of two misdemeanor charges of theft by check. He was listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday.
Killeen police on March 25, 2019, responded to a call in the 1000 block of Root Avenue where they spoke with a man who said he had been robbed in a parking lot by a man who approached him and displayed what looked like an identification card in a folding wallet similar to what law enforcement officers use.
The victim was instructed to sit. The robber, later identified as Gugino, told him he was under arrest for unknown various offenses. Gugino then told the man to place his hands on the victim’s vehicle before removing the man’s property from his pockets, including the key for the man’s vehicle.
Police said that Gugino punched the man in the right eye before driving off in the victim’s vehicle.
Three days later, on March 28, police responded to a forgery in progress call reported in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
When police officers arrived, Gugino was located outside a nearby apartment with a vehicle that fit the description from the March 25 robbery parked nearby. The vehicle had been spray-painted a new color.
Police contacted the victim of the robbery, who identified Gugino as the man who robbed him days earlier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.