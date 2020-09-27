Killeen man sentenced to prison time for shooting at two women, chasing them

A Bell County judge sentenced a 28-year-old Killeen man to prison time after the man shot at two women and then pursued them through the city’s streets more than two years ago.
Anthony Ray Dailey was sentenced to seven years in prison, despite pleading with the judge that he had changed his life.
During a remote sentencing hearing on Friday, Judge Paul LePak heard testimony from the two victims, a KPD detective and Dailey, as well as arguments from the attorneys and watched surveillance video of the shooting.
LePak admitted that the sentencing was not an easy decision.
“I do believe you have undergone some changes and I hope that you maintain the vision for yourself and your future, but you have some baggage that is really hard to overcome,” LePak said.
On March 21, 2019, Dailey pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The state and defense had agreed to a plea bargain that capped any potential prison sentence at 12 years.
May 19, 2018
The two victims described in vivid detail the night of May 19, 2018, when they were sitting in their car in the parking lot of a Killeen H-E-B., getting ready to go grocery shopping. They were approached by a man with “bulging eyes” who seemed to be on drugs and accused them of having his phone.
“I thought it was weird and awkward and we felt uncomfortable and we decided to leave,” said the woman who was in the passenger seat.
The man, later determined to be Dailey, got in the passenger side of a vehicle that proceeded to follow the two women, attempting to cut them off and forcing them to come to a stop.
“I turned to look over my shoulder and I see his hand raised and I heard three shots fired,” the victim said. “Then we were driving fast. I’m thinking I can’t believe this. We have to get away.”
The driver of the car, who was an Army soldier, began maneuvering through cars and running red lights. They called police on the way.
“Now we’re in a high-speed chase,” the victim said.
The driver of the car said that many people were put in danger that night.
“I spent years in the military, only to be killed on the streets…” she said.
Eventually the car ceased following the women, who were able to meet up with police. Officers later located Dailey at a nearby hotel.
Both women said they have been changed by what happened to them that night.
“It changed my perception of people and I don’t go out at night unless I have to,” one of the victims testified. “I’m very conscious of where I go and who is around me. I’ve thought about leaving my two kids if I had been killed.”
‘Mercy and forgiveness’
Dailey testified that he was high on alcohol and Xanax that night in 2018, but since has changed his life and asked the judge to consider deferred adjudication probation in his case.
“My nephew was shot and we just buried him,” Dailey said. “After seeing my nephew lie there lifeless…guns are nothing to play with. I’m asking for mercy and forgiveness.”
Dailey’s 14-year-old nephew, Jervontrae Jermaine Vonzel Robinson, was shot and killed in Killeen on Sept. 14. Police have said that his death is being investigated as a criminal homicide and no arrests have been made.
“I know I’ve devastated the lives of these two women,” Dailey said. “Now my sister just buried my nephew.”
The state’s prosecutor expressed doubt about how Dailey would perform on probation, however.
“There’s nobody in this room who knows more about probation than you,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns. “You’ve picked up a criminal case just about every year for 15 years. You’ve had probations revoked several times.”
Dailey’s defense attorney, Zachary Boyd, asked the judge to not send his client back to prison.
“He’s trying to reinvent himself and he’s done a pretty good job,” Boyd said during his closing arguments. “He’s remorseful and ashamed that he used to be a thug. He saw a dead body yesterday that was caused by a gunshot wound.”
