A Killeen man was sentenced earlier this week to prison time after he spit on officers who had arrested him for threatening to blow up a Killeen Walmart store last year.
Albion Elijah Dawson, 26, was sentenced during a remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court on Monday to four years in prison on a third-degree felony charge of harassment of a public servant.
In addition to the four-year prison term, Dawson was facing another third-degree felony charge, obstruction or retaliation, but as part of a plea agreement he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of terroristic threat and was sentenced by Judge John Gauntt to 180 days in the Bell County Jail with credit for time served. The two sentences will run concurrently.
Jail records indicate that Dawson already has been sentenced in county court on the seven misdemeanor charges he was facing: two charges of criminal trespass; possession of marijuana; interference with emergency call; resisting arrest, search or transport; evading arrest or detention; and criminal mischief.
Dawson was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with no bond listed.
Before pronouncing his sentence, Gauntt heard testimony from the victim and defendant and then arguments from both attorneys.
Dawson’s defense attorney said that his client has mental health disorders and asked the judge to consider a term of deferred adjudication probation with mental health treatment as part of the conditions of his probation.
“I have spoken with his mom and she said that she loves him and wants him to come live with her in Georgia,” said Zachary Boyd. “She’s made efforts to find him a mental health treatment facility there. He likes to cut hair and wants to be a barber.”
Boyd said that Dawson was initially found to be incompetent but after time in a state hospital he was restored to competency.
“He came back with a different perspective and understanding the wrongness of what he’s done,” Boyd said.
The state’s prosecutor asked the judge to sentence Dawson to eight years in prison because of his prior criminal history, including other assaults.
“The problem here is that he has had ample opportunity to learn from his mistakes,” said Assistant District Attorney Debbie Garrett. “One of the assaults was on a federal officer. This KPD officer was put in a dangerous position because the blood concerned him tremendously. He was worried he’d have a life-altering diagnosis. Public servants need to know that we care about their safety.”
Testimony
Gauntt heard from one of the officers who was spit on, and from Dawson, who apologized for his behavior.
Dawson was arrested for threatening to blow up Walmart and kill the store’s manager for pressing charges during an incident in the store on Christmas Eve last year.
On Dec. 10, 2019, Dawson had been banned from the store on West Stan Schlueter Loop but he returned to the store a few weeks later.
KPD Officer Anthony Alvarado Moncada was assisting other officers in transporting Dawson to the Killeen City Jail after he was arrested at the store.
“He was banging his head and yelling out obscenities,” Moncada said. “It was clear he was not going to be cooperative.”
As officers were attempting to put him into a restraining chair, Dawson “leaned back and started spitting,” soaking into officers’ shirts and landing in Moncada’s face, hair and chest, the officer said during his testimony.
Moncada had to get tested for at least three diseases, as part of routine procedure after such an occurrence. He said that Dawson had blood in his mouth and was spitting both saliva and blood onto the officers.
“I don’t take it personally,” Moncada said. “He made bad choices that day and he’ll be held accountable.”
Dawson told the court that he was thinking irrationally on that day.
“I’d like to ask for forgiveness, but I know that takes time,” he said.
