A Bell County judge sentenced a Killeen man to four years in prison for spitting on and threatening police officers who had arrested him.
Ted Proctor Gannaway, 48, entered his guilty pleas in the 426th Judicial District Court on Oct. 26, 2020. He was indicted on Jan. 15, 2020, on charges of harassment of a public servant and retaliation, both of which are third-degree felony charges.
Judge Steve Duskie heard arguments from both attorneys before sentencing Gannaway during a hearing on Monday.
The state’s prosecutor argued that Gannaway’s criminal history and the nature of the offense made him a “serious risk” to the community and asked that the judge sentence him to five years in prison.
“The nature of the charges in this case are simply unacceptable,” said Assistant District Attorney James Winters. “The first red flag is that he was at an ex-girlfriend’s house, intoxicated and causing a disturbance…he was arrested after he didn’t identify himself and he begins spitting and spits in an officers face, which is disrespectful.”
During the ride to jail, Gannaway began using racial epithets, said he was a member of the Ku Klux Klan, and vowed to find out where the officer shopped so that he could kill him and his family, according to Winters.
Gannaway’s defense attorney said that his client watched video of himself during the incident. “He agreed that his conduct was wholly unacceptable,” said John Galligan. “I respectfully ask the court to consider that he has been compliant with the terms of his personal recognizance bond for the past 6 months and he acknowledges that he has a problem with alcohol. Let’s allow this defendant to have the opportunity to continue to be employed and to be a good citizen.”
Galligan asked for the judge to consider a term of probation.
The case dates back to Dec. 23, 2019, when Killeen police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival in the area, police heard screaming and saw a man whom they later identified as Gannaway, according to the arrest affidavit.
When police approached him, he fled the area on foot but they were able to arrest him, at which time the harassment and retaliation offenses occurred.
Also sentenced on Monday, in an unrelated case, was:
Jasmin Zavala, 24, who pleaded guilty on Nov. 30, 2020, to a state jail felony charge of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 15 years old.
On Monday, during a remote sentencing hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court, Judge Paul LePak found Zavala guilty and sentenced her to 15 months in state jail to be served as 3 years of probation. If Zavala violates the terms of her probation, she would be facing 15 months in jail, LePak said.
He also ordered that she serve 10 days in Bell County Jail’s work release program.
“One mistake doesn’t define a person, so let’s make sure this is an isolated incident,” LePak said.
On April 12, 2020, a Killeen police officer observed a vehicle sitting at a traffic light with the driver of the vehicle slumped over the wheel of the car, according to the arrest affidavit. The officer “used his siren to alert the driver…and the driver began driving in the wrong lane of traffic, almost hitting him. (The officer) observed other vehicles in the road have to swerve out of the way to avoid being struck.”
The officer pursued the vehicle, which “eventually stopped.”
Zavala was identified as the driver of the vehicle, and a 3-year-old passenger was in the vehicle.
“Zavala had bloodshot, glassy eyes, slurred speech and she admitted to drinking alcohol,” according to the affidavit.
A breath test concluded that her blood alcohol concentration was .17.
