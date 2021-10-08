A Killeen man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison time earlier this week after police said that he and another man used a handgun to threaten a bicyclist last year.
Taurus Berkhart Stubbs, 22, was sentenced to three years in prison, as part of a plea agreement, according to Bell County court records. His case was heard on Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Stubbs and a co-defendant, Carl Ellis Dickens IV, 21, each were indicted on March 18, 2020, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Stubbs was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $35,000 on other charges including assault of a public servant, assault causing bodily injury, disorderly conduct by displaying a firearm and resisting arrest, search and transport.
Dickens, of Harker Heights, was being held in jail with bonds totaling $103,000. A plea hearing is set in his case for Nov. 2, also in the 426th Judicial District Court.
The case dates back to Jan. 11, 2020, when Killeen police said that Stubbs and Dickens were in the vicinity of Blake and Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Police said they stopped a person riding a bicycle nearby and began yelling, according to the arrest affidavit.
The cyclist told police that a man, who later was identified as Stubbs, asked if the (cyclist) wanted “to get smoked,” before pulling out a handgun and cocking it.
Witnesses reported seeing the cyclist attempt to pedal away from the two men while Stubbs gave chase with the gun and a man later identified as Dickens followed behind them.
When officers arrived, Dickens and Stubbs were spotted leaving the area of a creek near the scene. The two men were detained and identified by police.
A handgun was found in the creek near where Dickens and Stubbs were leaving.
