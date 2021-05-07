A Killeen man who was facing 20 years in prison was sentenced to deferred adjudication probation after six assaults on people since 1996 and at least four prior jail or prison terms.
On Thursday, Cotillo Love White, 42, was sentenced to a term of six years of deferred adjudication probation. He already had pleaded guilty on March 25 to a second-degree felony charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
Police said that on Jan. 10, 2020, White caused bodily injury to a woman by striking her with his hand and with a cellphone. No arrest affidavit was available for the charge.
Judge John Gauntt, who presides over the 27th Judicial District Court, heard from the defendant, the victim and attorneys before he made his ruling.
The victim testified that she would like to see White in treatment instead of prison.
“Cotillo is needing a lot of help,” she said.
The state’s prosecutor argued that White, who has 20 misdemeanor convictions including five family assaults with bodily injury, and four felony convictions, should be sentenced to 10 years in prison.
“I understand the victim’s wishes but this is one of the times the state has to step in for the safety of the victim and the community,” said Assistant District Attorney Cristin Lane. “He has displayed consistent criminal behavior.”
During his testimony, White admitted to continuing to have contact with the victim and using marijuana, both of which are violations of his bond conditions.
“The state is very leery about how he’ll behave on probation and we’re concerned that he’ll rack up more victims,” Lane said.
White’s defense attorney said that his client should be given a term of probation so that he could continue to seek mental health and substance abuse treatment.
“There should be close monitoring for compliance of his mental health needs,” said Zachary Boyd.
White testified that he has been seeking employment and treatment.
His criminal history in Texas dates back to 1995 with convictions from arrests in Killeen, Bexar County, Austin and Coryell County.
White has five prior misdemeanor convictions for assault causing injury to a family member, including two in Bell County in 1996 and in 2012 and 2014. Another assault with bodily injury occurred in Bexar County in 2005, as well as convictions violating a protective order, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, burglary of a vehicle, theft, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and evading arrest, and narcotics possession, according to criminal conviction records from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Texas man sentenced for pointing gun
A Texas man was sentenced on a felony charge after police said he pointed a gun at his roommate in Harker Heights last year.
Morgan Alexander Fuller, 34, was sentenced to a term of four years of deferred adjudication probation. He already had pleaded guilty and on Thursday afternoon a sentencing hearing was held in the 264th Judicial District Court.
Judge Paul LePak followed a plea agreement in the case.
Fuller’s defense attorney said that his client has no prior felony convictions.
“He accepts responsibility for his actions,” said Michael Magana. “He wants the court to know he did not harm anyone.”
Heights police on Aug. 19, 2020, responded to a disturbance call at a residence. There, an officer met with a man who said that his roommate, identified as Fuller, pointed a firearm at him when the man walked through the front door of the residence, according to the arrest affidavit.
“(The victim) indicated he felt Fuller would kill him,” police said.
Police located a firearm on Fuller and he admitted to pointing the gun at his roommate.
