After hearing several hours of testimony and arguments, a Bell County judge last week sentenced a Killeen man to a term of deferred adjudication probation after the man admitted to posting a social media threat against three Killeen high schools last year.
Cameron Garner-Brown, 19, was sentenced Friday to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation but also will have to serve 60 days in prison as part of the terms of his probation.
“Spend every day of that time reevaluating who you are and what got you there,” said Judge Paul LePak, who presides over the 264th Judicial District Court where the case was heard remotely.
Garner-Brown pleaded guilty on March 12 to a third-degree felony charge of terroristic threat.
He also will have to write a letter of apology to his former high school principal, with whom he had several aggressive encounters while a Killeen ISD student.
“It’s not so much for her, it’s for you — when you put your thoughts on paper you understand the seriousness of your behavior,” LePak said. The judge also ordered that Garner-Brown participate in a violence intervention program and complete 400 hours of community service working with at-risk youth.
“I want you talking to kids who are teetering on the brink of crossing the line,” LePak said.
Garner-Brown admitted to posting a threat on Aug. 28, 2019, to his social media account, in which he threatened to shoot up Killeen high schools.
The threat, followed by others that were posted by a juvenile family member over the next few days, resulted in widespread fear and a doubled police presence at three of Killeen’s high schools: Ellison, Shoemaker and Killeen High School, according to court testimony on Friday.
During a search of the residence where Garner-Brown lived, police found clothing and shoes that matched the social media postings; fake black guns that were made of plastic but looked like real weapons, even to police at first; and paint ball body armor that resembled ballistic body armor.
Throughout the hearing and during his closing argument, defense attorney Andrew Wolfe emphasized his client’s youth, cooperation with police and the primary role of a juvenile relative.
“Cameron has clearly seen what happens when you make a mistake and this doesn’t define who he is; it was a lapse in judgement,” Wolfe said in his closing argument. “Much of the way the post snowballed was out of his control (but) he’s accepting responsibility for his part in what happened. He’s a good kid. We’re asking the court to not label him a felon for the rest of his life.”
The state’s prosecutor disagreed with Wolfe’s portrayal of Garner-Brown.
“This was more than a lapse in judgement,” said Assistant District Attorney Jamie Decker, in her closing argument. “He had an issue with authority and has a history of assaultive and verbally aggressive behavior. He’s not an honor student who had a bad day. He scared the entire community. This not a laughing matter, when there are school shootings all the time. What message does a slap on the wrist send?”
Testimony
LePak heard testimony from seven witnesses during the hearing, including from Garner-Brown, who now lives in a different Texas city and has worked his way up to associate manager at a fast-food restaurant.
“I could get aggressive sometimes over little situations,” Garner-Brown said. “But since then, my family has been building my character. I feel like a man now. Now I just walk away.”
Garner-Brown asked the judge to give him a second chance.
“I was scared,” he said. “I never thought I would be involved in something like this. I did it as dark humor, but when they arrested us it hit me that we shouldn’t have done that.
“I wish I had done better to show him right from wrong,” he said, referring to the 14-year-old relative.
The assistant principal of Ellison High School was one of five witnesses who testified for the state. She described how it was supposed to be the end of the work day, around 5:30 p.m., when she was notified about the post. A long night ensued, consumed with emails, phone calls and meetings.
“It was gaining more attention and speed,” said Elise Jacko. “We were in contact with KPD and KISD PD throughout the night.”
As news spread, students and parents began making their concerns known, and counselors began working with students.
“Students were coming into the office with the images on their phones, asking us if was okay to be at school,” Jacko said. “It had a wide-ranging effect until we learned of an arrest and were able to communicate that the situation was under control.”
She called the scenario “disturbing and concerning.”
“I was concerned that these students were so upset they would be led to this,” she said.
Also sentenced this week, in an unrelated case:
Ja’Nay Darlene Green, 25, of Killeen was sentenced to five years of deferred adjudication probation after she pleaded guilty on Aug. 31 to a state jail felony charge.
The case was decided on Thursday during a remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court. Judge John Gauntt followed a plea agreement in the case.
Police said that on Nov. 21, 2019, Green left her three children, all younger than 6 years old, alone for five hours while she took a friend to an Austin hospital.
Police located two young girls outside of the residence and, inside the residence, a small child in a playpen crying.
“There were no adults located in or near the residence supervising the children,” according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.