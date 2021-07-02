A Killeen man was sentenced to a term of probation earlier this week after he pleaded guilty to hitting a convenience store clerk in the head with a wine bottle while committing an armed robbery.
Juwan Marion Green, 25, pleaded guilty on May 27 to a second-degree felony charge of robbery. On Monday, after hearing testimony from Green and arguments from attorneys, Judge John Gauntt sentenced Green to eight years of deferred adjudication probation. There was a plea agreement in the case that allowed for a prison sentence of up to seven years.
Green was being held in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday with no bond pending his transfer to an inpatient treatment facility.
The state’s prosecutor said the victim, who was injured in the incident, requested that Green serve some time in prison.
“He forcefully committed robbery and hit a person in the head with a bottle,” said Assistant District Attorney Sandra Martin. “He was determined to do what he wanted to do. He should spend time in prison for his actions because he is a danger to the community.”
Killeen police on the night of Aug. 14, 2020, responded to a convenience store in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue in reference to an assault.
There, the officer met with an employee of the store, who said that a man, later identified as Green, left the store without paying for two bottles of wine, according to the arrest affidavit. “The victim pursued the suspect and he grabbed the suspect before he could close the door of the passenger side of the vehicle he was getting into,” police said.
Green threw one of the bottles of wine at the victim, injuring his eye.
“Another store employee was able to wrestle away the suspect’s debit card, which had (Green’s) name on it,” according to the affidavit. “The victim was able to identify the suspect out of a photo lineup.”
