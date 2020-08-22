A sexual assault allegation from earlier this year was resolved last week with a term of deferred adjudication probation for the defendant.
Kevin Glethel Horton, 57, originally was facing a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault.
On July 7, as part of a plea agreement, Horton pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless assault on a family member with a previous family assault conviction, which is a third-degree felony.
During a livestreamed hearing on Thursday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Judge Paul LePak sentenced Horton to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation.
Horton is to have no contact with the victim, attend a victim impact panel, obtain psychological screening and counseling and enroll in a PTSD program.
As part of the terms of his probation, LePak ordered that Horton perform 20 days of service in the Bell County Jail work release program.
“It’s not currently functioning because of the pandemic, but I’m sure they’ll get going sometime within the next 10 years,” LePak said.
Horton said that he already is in a PTSD program.
“That’s fantastic,” LePak said.
The judge did not hear testimony or arguments but both attorneys had comments.
“The victim is aware of this plea bargain and this is what she wanted,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns. “We’re just following her wishes.”
Horton’s defense attorney, Mark McCarthy, emphasized that his client is a veteran.
“He’s earned more than 20 medals for his service to our country during wartime,” McCarthy said. “This (plea bargain) is in the interest of justice and I hope the court find this to be reasonable.”
In February, an officer with the Killeen Police Department went to a residence in the area of the 3000 block of Briscoe Drive for a sexual assault call.
Horton and a woman lived in a residence together and Horton pulled the woman into his bedroom and assaulted her, according to the arrest affidavit. Police said that Horton ignored the victim’s requests to stop.
The offense date is listed as Feb. 24, according to court records.
Also sentenced this week, in an unrelated case, was:
A Killeen woman who pleaded guilty on July 10 to stabbing a woman just over a year ago was sentenced during a livestreamed hearing in the same court on Friday.
Keea Engli Crawford, 22, was sentenced to eight years of deferred adjudication probation on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
There was no plea bargain in the case, which meant that Crawford faced a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison.
She is to have no contact with the victim, complete a violence intervention program and serve 100 days in prison when the Texas Department of Criminal Justice begins accepting new inmates.
LePak added the 100 days in prison because the victim testified at the hearing that Crawford, calling from a private number, threatened her.
“It’s clear that the conditions of bond have not been adhered to, which makes me concerned about how seriously she is taking this,” LePak said. “One hundred days in prison will help her take this seriously.”
Defense attorney John Galligan urged the judge to give Crawford deferred probation because she has an infant son in her care and has the support of her family.
“This is a serious charge, but it’s obvious that the defendant and the baby daddy had been in a tumultuous relationship,” he said. “It’s not an excuse, but there were a lot of emotions involved at the time.”
The state’s prosecutor, in her closing arguments, said that Crawford deserved a prison sentence.
“Crawford went to a residence where she was not welcome or invited, and she wanted to fight,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan. “And (Crawford) was five or six months pregnant at the time. This is a serious crime. She was determined to injure the victim, and she didn’t care about the consequences, even to the child she was carrying.”
Only one witness was called to testify during the hearing: the victim, who vividly recalled what occurred on July 19, 2019, in the 6200 block of Emilie Lane in Killeen.
The victim was dating the father of Crawford’s child.
It was around 9 a.m. when Crawford arrived, first banging on the door and then the window to the bedroom where the victim was.
Seeing the commotion, a neighbor called police, who arrived to intervene shortly afterward.
“She busts in the room and I turned around and saw the knife and she charged me,” the victim said.
The two women fell in the hallway and tussled. Just as police officers were running around the corner, Crawford stabbed the victim in the back.
“I just didn’t want her to stab herself,” the woman said. “I didn’t care about her issue with me; there was a baby in the situation. I thought about my own children. Was I going to have a chance to get back to them?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.