A Killeen man who pleaded guilty in April to using a firearm to threaten a woman was sentenced recently to a term of probation.
D’Andre Tyree Williamson, 24, was indicted on Feb. 9, 2022, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On April 6, in the 27th Judicial District Court, Williamson pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge.
Williamson was sentenced last week by Judge John Gauntt to a term of eight years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Bell County Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan, on Friday.
The case dates back to Nov. 14, 2021, when Killeen police were dispatched to a gas station on West Rancier Avenue in reference to an armed man threatening a woman. Police arrived to find Williamson looking into the windows of the gas station, according to an arrest affidavit.
When an officer ordered Williamson to show his hands, Williamson fled on foot but later was apprehended and taken into custody.
He admitted that he “ditched the handgun,” police said. A black gun was later found in the front yard of a nearby home.
An officer met with the victim and a clerk at the gas station.
The victim said that earlier, when Williamson arrived home, he became agitated and threatened to kill her with a handgun. She got in a vehicle with Williamson because he had a gun, according to the affidavit.
While the woman drove to get them food, Williamson kept pointing the gun at her. She told officers she feared for her life. The woman told Williamson she needed to get gas and pulled into the gas station, police said.
The victim then went inside and asked the clerk to call the police. She told the clerk that Williamson was armed and asked if she could hide, according to the affidavit.
Police said that the clerk allowed the victim to hide in the back of the store and called the police before going to hide with the victim.
