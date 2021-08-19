A Killeen man was sentenced this week to a term of deferred adjudication probation after wielding a knife to rob a man in the city last year.
Rashleigh Samuel Adams, 26, was sentenced to eight years of deferred adjudication probation on the first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery. He also will have to write a letter of apology and will be intensively supervised, according to Bell County court records.
Judge Paul LePak followed a plea agreement in this case.
Adams pleaded guilty on March 15. A sentencing hearing was held in his case on Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court.
On the evening of July 26, 2020, KPD officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven store in the 600 block of S. Fort Hood Street, where a victim reported he had been approached by a man with a knife, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said the man demanded money and the victim gave him $20. A clerk at the store stated the suspect then went into the store and began drinking a bottle of water. After the clerk told him he needed to pay for the water, the suspect began cutting and slashing items in the back of the store, according to the affidavit.
The suspect then left and headed into the direction of another convenience store on South Fort Hood Street, where he was confronted by a KPD officer and later arrested.
Killeen man sentenced to prison for punching elderly man
In an unrelated case, a Killeen man pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison for punching and injuring an elderly man in 2018.
Jack Esteves Balseca-Garcia, 41, was being held in the Bell County Jail this week with no bond on the third-degree felony charge of intentional bodily injury to an elderly person.
During a prior hearing on his case, Balseca-Garcia told Judge Steve Duskie, who presides over the 426th Judicial District Court, that he was hallucinating at the time of the incident.
Police were called on Sept. 28, 2018, to the 1100 block of Old Farm-to-Market 440 in response to a 911 caller who said a man’s nose was bleeding profusely after being punched, according to the arrest affidavit.
A witness saw Balseca-Garcia “outside the victim’s apartment door, yelling,” police said.
The victim said that Balseca-Garcia “had come to (his) apartment, demanding money,” according to the affidavit. When the victim refused, Balseca-Garcia allegedly “punched him in the face multiple times.”
Officers took photos of the victim’s injuries, later determined to be a fractured nose and broken dentures as a result of the assault, police said.
