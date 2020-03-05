A Killeen man who pleaded guilty in November to a felony charge after a hit-and-run last year was sentenced this week in a Bell County courtroom.
“The court sentenced Luis Daniel Deleon to 5 years of deferred adjudication probation and ordered $2,000 in restitution,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Wednesday.
Deleon, 22, was charged with failing to stop and render aid, a third-degree felony.
The case was set to be heard in the 27th Judicial District Court.
Deleon was not listed in the Bell County Jail after previously posting a bond of $50,000, according to jail and court records.
On Jan. 5, 2019, Killeen police were dispatched to a residence where a woman said her vehicle had been struck by a black truck, according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman told police that “the driver of the vehicle left the scene of the accident without providing her (with) any information.”
Three hours later, an officer observed a black truck with damage consistent with the wreck parked behind a closed business.
People are required by Texas law to stop at the scene, or as close as possible, or immediately return to the scene and then remain at the scene, according to the Texas Transportation Code, Chapter 550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.