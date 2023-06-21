A Killeen man accused of sexually assaulting a woman last year during a domestic violence incident was sentenced this week to a term of probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
Anthony Maurice Jones, 31, was indicted on Sept. 7, 2022, on two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault of a family member by choking, which are second and third-degree felonies, respectively. He pleaded guilty on May 5, to a lesser, state jail felony charge of attempted sexual assault and the Bell County District Attorney’s Office dropped the remaining two counts in the indictment, court records show.
On Wednesday, Judge Wade Faulkner followed a plea agreement and sentenced Jones to three and ½ years of deferred adjudication probation along with 200 hours of community service. As part of the agreement, he is prohibited from having contact with the victim and he will have to complete a Batterers Intervention and Prevention Program through the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, according to Bell County court records.
Killeen police on March 28, 2022, received a report from a woman who said that Jones, a household member, had physically and sexually assaulted her earlier that morning at a residence in the 200 block of West Vega Lane.
The woman told police that after returning from a visit with his family, Jones began to assault her by hitting her with an open hand in her face and ear and on her back and buttocks.
“She was having pain in her left eye, ringing in her ear and pain in her lip and head,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The victim told police that during the assault, he forced her to remove her clothing and raped her.
“(The woman) said she did not call police immediately because she was afraid Jones would kill her if she did,” police said.
The officer who responded to the scene said that he observed “a bruise on her left eyelid, some swelling on her cheek and lower back and a small scratch on her lower back,” according to the affidavit.
A sexual assault examination by a medical professional showed that the woman suffered injuries directly caused by the rape.
When interviewed by police, Jones said that the sex was consensual and he denied beating the victim.
MAN GETS PROBATION FOR ASSAULTING EMT
In an unrelated case, a 40-year-old Killeen man was sentenced to a term of probation and mental health treatment after he and a woman assaulted an emergency medical technician last year.
On Wednesday, Judge John Gauntt sentenced Joshua A. Finley to four years of deferred adjudication probation. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday with no bond pending his transfer to a mental health facility. Finley already had pleaded guilty on April 12, to a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant, according to Bell County court records.
A co-defendant in the case, Alissa Lavenya Harnage, 29, was sentenced on Feb. 28 to a term of four years of deferred adjudication probation for her role in the attack. However, on April 20--seven weeks after being sentenced to probation--Harnage was booked back into jail after allegedly assaulting a nurse on April 18, at a hospital in Harker Heights. She was indicted on that charge last week.
Harnage was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $135,000, as of Friday.
On March 27, 2022, Killeen police responded to AdventHealth-Central Texas following a report of an assault.
Police said that an EMT with the hospital’s behavioral health department tried to direct Harnage back to her room for an unspecified reason. At that point, Harnage pushed and then punched the person, according to an arrest affidavit.
Finley jumped on the back of a second emergency services worker and grabbed his neck while Harnage assaulted the first EMT.
The first victim suffered swelling as a result of the assault, police said.
As part of their investigation, police reviewed surveillance video depicting the assault.
