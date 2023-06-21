Anthony Maurice Jones

A Killeen man accused of sexually assaulting a woman last year during a domestic violence incident was sentenced this week to a term of probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

Anthony Maurice Jones, 31, was indicted on Sept. 7, 2022, on two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault of a family member by choking, which are second and third-degree felonies, respectively. He pleaded guilty on May 5, to a lesser, state jail felony charge of attempted sexual assault and the Bell County District Attorney’s Office dropped the remaining two counts in the indictment, court records show.

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Probation all around.

...

Set 'em up, your honor.

...

Cut' em loose, you got the juice.

...

No need to rehabilitate 'em, theys done rehabbed themselves.

...

[ohmy][blink][rolleyes][huh][unsure]

