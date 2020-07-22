A Killeen man was sentenced this week to five years of deferred adjudicated probation for felony assault after police said he assaulted the same woman three times within a year.
Darryl Michael Lewis, 28, was indicted in October last year on a third-degree felony charge of continuous violence against a family member. What would have been a misdemeanor charge of assault on a family member was enhanced to a third-degree felony because of two previous assaults — on July 13, 2018, and Oct. 6, 2018 — against the same woman.
He pleaded guilty on March 5 and was sentenced Tuesday during a remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court.
The judge followed a plea agreement in the case.
Killeen police on June 6, 2019, responded to the emergency room of a hospital in reference to suspicions of an assault on a woman. A woman told police that Lewis assaulted her at her residence on Cantabrian Drive, according to the arrest affidavit. She said that Lewis arrived at her home intoxicated and she told him to leave but he refused, called her a name and punched her in her face, police said. She told police that he punched her several more times, leaving her “semi-conscious.”
Does he have to kill someone to get jail time?
