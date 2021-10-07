A Killeen man was sentenced this week to a term of deferred adjudication probation for threatening a woman with a knife last year.
Clayton Allen Logsdon, 19, pleaded guilty on June 22 to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Monday, as part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to two years of deferred adjudication probation. Court records show that he is to have no contact with the victim, who is a family member.
His case was heard in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Killeen police on Oct. 23, 2020, were dispatched to a residence in the 2900 block of Cheaney Drive regarding an assault involving a knife, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that Logsdon brandished a kitchen steak knife at a relative. A struggle ensued, ending with the victim leaving the house and then being locked out by Logsdon, according to the affidavit.
The victim told officers Logsdon had engaged in similar behavior before, as recently as the prior week. Logsdon denied making any threats, but admitted to stabbing a coffee table, police said.
