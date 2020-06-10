A Killeen man was sentenced this week during a remote court hearing to deferred adjudication probation after police said he molested an 8-year-old girl for several years.
Antonio Ruel Armstrong, 26, was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation on the second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by contact.
“I’m following the plea agreement in this case,” said Judge Fancy Jezek, who presides over the 426th Judicial District Court.
Armstrong was indicted on March 27, 2019, on a charge of indecency with a child by contact. He pleaded guilty on Feb. 14.
He has been out of jail on a bond of $100,000, according to court records.
On Sept. 21, 2018, a Killeen detective reviewed an interview of an 8-year-old girl who described instances of molestation that she said Armstrong began when she was around 7, according to the arrest affidavit. Police talked with the girl’s father, who confirmed that the girl had told him about the sexual abuse at their home in Killeen.
Based on their investigation, police determined that the molestation could have started in 2015 or 2016, according to the affidavit.
Indecency with a child is among the offenses listed in Chapter 62 of the Texas Penal Code that require a person to register as a sex offender.
