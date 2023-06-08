A Killeen man was sentenced this week after he admitted to a hit-and-run in Harker Heights that left the driver of a motorcycle injured.
Rayquan Julius Robinson, 26, was indicted on Oct. 6, 2021, on a charge of accident involving injury, which is a felony if a person does not stop to render aid, according to the Texas Transportation Code. He pleaded guilty on April 18.
On Monday, in the 478th Judicial District Court, Judge Wade Faulkner sentenced Robinson to a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Bell County court records.
Robinson was released from the Bell County Jail in 2021, after posting a bond of $50,000, jail and court records show.
On Aug. 5, 2021, Heights police were dispatched to the 500 block of East Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard in reference to a “hit-and-run,” according to an arrest affidavit.
There, “officers spoke with two witnesses, one of whom had a photograph of a vehicle fleeing the scene of the accident,” police said. “The witnesses and the markings on the road and the placement of the victim and the victim’s motorcycle were all consistent.”
Witnesses told police that a silver vehicle failed to yield the right-of-way and turned into the motorcycle, according to the affidavit.
Police later located Robinson, who told police that he knew he had struck the motorcyclist but that he left the scene “because he feared the motorcyclist would be angry.”
The victim was injured with lacerations on his head, a broken nose and severe road rash.
HEIGHTS MAN SENTENCED
Another case dating back to 2021 was resolved in a Bell County courtroom this week.
On Tuesday in the 27th Judicial District Court, 19-year-old Ayinde Williams was sentenced by Judge John Gauntt to six years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Assistant District Attorney Laura Beth Latimer, via email.
Williams already had pleaded guilty on April 27, to a second-degree felony charge of assault of a peace officer. He was indicted on Feb. 2, 2022.
Officers with the Killeen Independent School District were dispatched on Oct. 25, 2021, to a classroom at Gateway High School after a report of a fight between two students, according to an arrest affidavit.
After a KISD police officer separated the two students, one of them who later was identified by police as Williams, allegedly threatened to “spaz” on the officer and began to struggle with the officer.
The KISD officer “attempted to take Williams to the floor when he began kicking the officer on the knees and body,” according to the affidavit.
The officer was taken by paramedics to a local hospital for treatment after he said he could not lift his arm.
