Nicolas Glen Waterhouse

A Killeen man who punched a pregnant woman last year during a domestic assault was sentenced this week to a term of probation on a felony charge.

Nicolas Glen Waterhouse, 25, already had pleaded guilty on Nov. 30, 2022, to a third-degree felony charge of assault of a pregnant person. On Tuesday in the 478th Judicial District Court, Judge Wade Faulkner sentenced Waterhouse to a term of three years of deferred adjudication probation. Waterhouse also will have to complete community service hours and obtain marriage counseling, according to Bell County court records.

