A Killeen man who punched a pregnant woman last year during a domestic assault was sentenced this week to a term of probation on a felony charge.
Nicolas Glen Waterhouse, 25, already had pleaded guilty on Nov. 30, 2022, to a third-degree felony charge of assault of a pregnant person. On Tuesday in the 478th Judicial District Court, Judge Wade Faulkner sentenced Waterhouse to a term of three years of deferred adjudication probation. Waterhouse also will have to complete community service hours and obtain marriage counseling, according to Bell County court records.
On April 19, 2022, Killeen police responded to a residence on Twin Creek Drive after a report of a domestic assault. There, officers spoke with a woman who told them that Waterhouse had assaulted her after an argument. She told police that he punched her in the back, causing pain and physical injury, according to an arrest affidavit.
Officers observed a “large bruise” on the woman’s shoulder. The woman told police that Waterhouse knew that she was six months pregnant at that time, according to the affidavit.
CHOKING INCIDENT
In an unrelated case that also was decided in a Bell County courtroom this week, a woman was sentenced to a term of probation for choking her roommate during an incident in Killeen in 2021.
Alexi Morgan Lowe, 21, had pleaded guilty on Sept. 23, 2022, to a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or choking. In the 426th Judicial District Court on Monday, Judge Steve Duskie sentenced Lowe to a term of four years of deferred adjudication probation.
On June 11, 2021, Killeen police were dispatched to a report of a violent domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Raymond Street. There, officers met with a woman who said that her roommate, “Alexis,” had “hit and choked her immediately prior to her calling 911,” according to the arrest affidavit. The woman told police that the altercation had started on the night of June 10, 2021, when “Alexis said she was going to beat (the victim) up while she slept,” police said. The woman said “that she did not feel safe sleeping in the house, so she and her friend slept in the vehicle parked outside.”
The woman told police that the next day she went inside the house and was walking toward her room when (Lowe) allegedly “slapped (her) with an open hand, knocking her glasses off her face and causing pain,” according to the affidavit. “As she bent down to pick up her glasses, Alexis grabbed her and pushed her onto the couch ... then used both hands to place pressure around (the victim’s) neck so that she could not breathe.”
The woman told police that the assault ended when a friend “grabbed Alexis’s” hands and forcefully removed them from (the victim’s) neck,” police said. “Once 911 was called, Alexis left the scene.”
Police observed red marks, scratches and red welts on the woman’s neck, according to the affidavit.
The woman did not know the last name of her roommate, but police used a utility bill and other records to identify Alexi Lowe as the suspect in the assault.
Thieves stole from cop
Also in the 426th Judicial District Court this week, a Harker Heights woman was sentenced to jail time for burglarizing the property of a Killeen Police Department officer.
On Tuesday, 51-year-old Cynthia Louise Bass, who also is known as Cynthia Bass-Villaronga, pleaded guilty and then was sentenced to a term of six months of jail time on state jail felony charge of burglary of a building. A co-defendant in the case, Thomas Harold Carter Jr., 29, of Killeen was sentenced to six months in jail during a hearing on Nov. 10, 2022.
Killeen police on Nov. 24, 2021, responded to a property in the city after a report of a theft in progress. A witness told the 911 dispatcher that a van had pulled up behind his neighbor’s property and entered into storage trailers there and were “possibly stealing items,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The man directed arriving officers to the storage trailers, where officers found Bass and Carter.
Officers contacted the owner of the property, who happened to be a KPD officer, who stated that he had not given them permission to be on his property or to remove items.
